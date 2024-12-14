Ukrainian drones hit fuel storage area in central Russia, attack other areas

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Ukrainian drones attacked an infrastructure facility storing fuel in central Russia's Oryol region, sparking a fire and smashing windows in homes, regional governor Andrei Klychkov said early on Saturday.

Klychkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said a "mass attack" on an infrastructure site caused fuel to catch fire. Fragments from downed drones smashed windows in homes, he said.

Video posted on Ukrainian military blogs showed a fire blazing at what was described as a fuel storage facility. Reuters could not independently verify reports from either side.

Drone attacks were reported in other Russian regions.

The governor of Krasnodar region, Vladimir Kondratyev, said air defences had destroyed Ukrainian drones in several areas of the region south and east of Ukraine. One drone smashed windows in village houses, but there were no injuries.

Air defences destroyed seven drones over Bryansk region on Ukraine's northern border, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

And in Russia's Belgorod region, often targeted by Ukraine's military on the northeastern border, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukrainian forces attacked two villages, injuring one resident and triggering a fire in a house that was quickly extinguished.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Diane Craft)

