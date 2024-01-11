Ukrainian drones seen over 3 Russian oblasts, damage to Kaluga Oblast infrastructure, Russia claims

Three drones shot down over Russian Kaluga, Rostov, and Tula regions

Ukrainian drones were seen over at least three Russian oblasts on the morning of Jan. 11, Russia’s defense ministry claimed on Telegram.

Air defense systems allegedly intercepted at least three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russia’s Kaluga, Rostov, and Tula oblasts, Russia’s MoD claimed.

A pump station in Kaluga Oblast was damaged in a UAV attack, said oblast governor Vladislav Shapshi. He alleged that there were no casualties in the attack.

