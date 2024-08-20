Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Pontoon and Military Vehicle in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian drones targeted a Russian pontoon and military vehicle on the Seym River in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, footage released on Tuesday, August 20, showed.

This footage, posted by Ukrainian activist and YouTuber Serhii Sternenko, but credited to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, shows a drone flying into a Russian vehicle. A second drone is seen targeting another vehicle of a Russian unit that had deployed parts of a pontoon crossing over the river.

Satellite imagery analyzed by Radio Svoboda showed that a pontoon that had been in place on Sunday, August 18, had disappeared by August 19, with smoke seen rising from the area approximately 500 meters away.

The attack comes days after Ukrainian forces destroyed two bridges over the Seym on August 16 and 18, near the village of Zvannoe and Glushkovo.

The drone attack on the pontoon hit an area directly between the two crossings. Credit: Ukraine Armed Forces via Storyful