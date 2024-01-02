Ukrainian family restores historic timepiece in Carbonear

Sanuda Ranawake The Telegram Sanuda.Ranawake@saltwire.com rsanuda The clock in the clocktower at the Old Post Office building in Carbonear is back to telling time after decades of its hands being idle, thanks to the clock-repairing skills of Ukrainian newcomers to the province. Keith Thomas, who has served as the chair of the Carbonear Heritage Society since 2016, is a lifelong resident of the town. He said the last known record of the clock working was in 1984. Thomas says that among several possible reasons, the clock failed all those years ago is that the many layers of paint on the hands of the clock had weighed it down. The heritage society has been searching for years for someone to bring the clock back to its former glory. “The clock used to be, and to some degree is still the centre of the region,” he said. Fixed a similar clock Through Carbonear resident Stephanie Pitcher, Thomas was put in touch with Yulia Veretennyk, the daughter of Ukrainian clock repairperson Ludmyla Pass. Veretennyk came to Newfoundland to flee the war in her home country, with her parents Ludmyla and Oleksandr Pass soon to follow. The Pass couple arrived in Newfoundland and Labrador in November of 2023 and live in Chapel’s Cove. They visited the clocktower in Carbonear to inspect the clock. Thomas hoped the clock could be in working order by the spring of 2023. Ludmyla and Oleksandr said it could take three days. When they got into the work, however, the clock was up and running in about three hours. Storied timepiece The clock, made in 1905 by Joseph Roper of St. John’s, has been a staple piece of the historic Old Post Office building over the years. The building is described as once being the centre of the town and the region. The building was first designed about 120 years ago to be a post office, to replace the older, larger post office building that burned down in 1904. The new building also served as a customs house before Newfoundland and Labrador entered Confederation, acting as a port of entry for goods and people entering the then-Dominion of Newfoundland. The building also served as a welfare office, while being a post office and customs house until 1957 when it closed and went through several owners over the years. Keeping it running Ludmyla didn’t charge the town or the Carbonear Heritage Society for the repair work, nor did she expect anything in return. Veretennyk says she thought it was an excellent way for her mother to help the community. The couple who are both septuagenarians were feeling bored at their new home in Chapel’s Cove. Ludmyla is still in contact with town officials and members of the Carbonear Heritage Society where she’s training staff on how to maintain and care for the clock. Steve Barrett is the carpenter for the Town of Carbonear and is responsible for the upkeep of the clock at the moment. The clock requires it to be adjusted every three to four days, as the weights that balance the mechanisms inside need to be reset every few days, and the clock runs slightly too fast and requires adjustment regularly. The clock is only accessible by climbing through a small hole in the ceiling of a small room in the building using a stepladder, resembling how an attic is accessed. Town's hopes Carbonear Mayor Frank Butt said he hopes someone from the town will soon be skilled and able to maintain the clock, to save the Pass’ the trip from Chapel’s Cove. Butt also would like to see a permanent drop-down ladder or similar apparatus installed to access the clock’s inner workings, to replace the stepladder that’s currently being used. Story of resilience The Pass family’s story is that of resilience and strength. At the age of 15, when modern-day Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union, Ludmyla ran away with a friend to study at a college specializing in watch and clockmaking. While in college she was sent off to work manual labour jobs on farms in different parts of the USSR by the communist government. It is at one of these camps in what is now modern-day Ukraine, that she met her husband Oleksandr Pass. The two eventually got married and opened a business in 1979 — Ludmyla repaired watches and clocks, and Oleksandr was a mechanic. The family had a desire to fix and repair anything they could instead of being wasteful. Veretennyk says this is a sentiment shared by many Ukrainians. “Many Ukrainians want to fix things because we don’t have the money or resources to replace things,” said Veretennyk. War breaks out The family had a stable life, a successful business, and two kids Yulia (Veretennyk) and Oleksandr Pass, named after his father of the same name. When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the family looked at moving abroad. In 2023, Veretennyk moved to St. John’s with her husband and two children. Later in November of 2023, when Ludmyla and Oleksandr arrived in Newfoundland and Labrador the family moved to the community of Chapel’s Cove in search of more space, quiet, and affordability. Oleksandr Pass Jr., a former firefighter, is currently in Ukraine and manages the family’s businesses but is hopeful that he will be able to join the family in Newfoundland very soon. Pass Jr. suffers from an illness he caught while serving as a firefighter and is unable to fight in the Ukrainian army, making him exempt from being required to stay in Ukraine. Veretennyk says she is hopeful that her parents will get to spend time with both their children soon. Entrepreneurial spirit After word spread around the community that Ludmyla Pass fixed the clock in Carbonear, she received numerous requests from residents across the province to help fix their antique clocks. Ludmyla Pass, being the innovative and entrepreneurial person she is, has now turned that into a business. With help from her husband, the couple fixes antique clocks for a fee. Veretennyk says it helps keep her parents busy while doing what they love. “People are already coming to see us looking to get their clocks fixed,” said Veretennyk. Both Ludmyla and Oleksandr say they are most thankful for the residents of the province, especially Chapel’s Cove where they live now, for being so welcoming. “The people of this province are wonderful,” said Ludmyla The family is also thankful to the residents of Chapel’s Cove for donating many much-needed items for their home. Veretennyk is currently a student at Keyin College, studying Office Administration, and hopes to join the workforce soon after she graduates. Ludmyla and Oleksandr Pass continue their small but growing business as they fix antique clocks of all kinds.

