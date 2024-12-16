Ukrainian family to spend first Christmas in Canada after months of separation

CBC

What started as a few purchases here and there in 2013 has since evolved into a growing annual tradition.David Robertson and his family began the inflatable minions setup on their property after the release of the animated comedy Despicable Me 2, which traces the exploits of Gru, played by Steve Carell, a villain who aims to become an internationally renowned master criminal. "Canadian Tire had a couple of little ones and then it grew from there," said Robertson. "They kind of multiplied like ra