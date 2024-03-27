Ukrainian Footballer Intervenes as Security Removes Pitch Invader

A Ukrainian footballer intervened as security removed a pitch invader during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier match in Poland on Tuesday, March 26, footage shows.

Video taken by Tetiana Lavrinchuk shows footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko in Wrocław chatting and posing for a photo with the invader, who is then roughly grabbed by security. Zinchenko can then be seen speaking to security as they detain the man.

The Ukrainian team defeated Iceland 2-1 on Tuesday night to qualify for Euro 2024, coming back to defeat Iceland in the last five minutes. They will play in Group E alongside Belgium, Slovakia, and Romania, facing Romania on June 17 in Munich. Credit: Tetiana Lavrinchuk via Storyful