Ukrainian Forces Build Miles of Tunnels on Front Lines

Generators, water heaters, washing machines and even a sauna – these are just some of the ammenities inside newly built Ukrainian trenches along the front lines of the war with Russia, footage released on March 12 shows.

Video filmed by Current Time shows part of the heavily fortified tunnels and trenches built in parts of eastern Kharkiv.

“This fortification can withstand a direct hit by 122-mm or 152-mm artillery” one soldier says, in a translation provided by Current Time.

“The most important thing is the fortifications to keep our soldiers safe,” another fighter tells Current Time. “It’s also safer for local residents, because there is no concentration of personnel in civilian settlements that would put them at risk.”

The video also shows soldiers extending and fortifying the tunnels.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on March 11 that work on more than 2,000 kilometers of new and existing fortifications was under way.

“They are designed to meet the threats. All the necessary resources have been deployed” Zelensky said. Credit: Current Time via Storyful