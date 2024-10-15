Ukrainian men dragged outside Kyiv nightclubs and restaurants by army recruiters

Footage has emerged showing Ukrainian military recruitment officers raiding restaurants, bars and a concert hall in Kyiv in search of men not registered for conscription.

Officers positioned outside the doors of the capital city’s Palace of Sports carried out checks as people left a concert by Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy.

Some men appeared to struggle and claim their innocence as they forcibly held or dragged away.

Restaurants and bars were also raided, including the Goodwine store and popular restaurant Avalon, as officers hunted down those whose military registration documents were not in order.

All men aged between 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave the country (hromadske)

Under Ukraine’s martial laws, men aged between 25 and 60 are eligible for conscription, while men aged between 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave the country.

New legislation passed earlier this year stats that those eligible for military service must put their information into an online system or face penalties.

Speaking to the Associated Press, a 27-year-old man said he saw officers speaking to men, but “didn’t see anything super aggressive”.

“That inner state of always being in danger, it’s back again,” he told AP reporters, explaining the fear of being drafted for men.

The man lost his university draft waiver in April after Ukraine passed laws lowering the minimum conscription age from 27 to 25.

Raids were also conducted in Kharkiv and Dnipro, Associated Press reported.

Emergency services search through scorched rubble in the Mykolaiv region after Russian strikes overnight on Tuesday (UKRAINE EMERGENCY MINISTRY PRESS)

Ukraine’s leaders are attempting to bolster its forces as Russia continue its gradual advance in key areas on the eastern frontline.

Kyiv is straining to hold back Russia’s military might, especially in the eastern Donetsk region, and appear not to have the manpower or weaponry to launch its own offensive.

Though Russia’s gains have been incremental, its steady forward movement appears to be slowly adding up as the Ukrainians are pushed backward, while also sapping morale.