59H6-E

Ukrainian guerrillas have discovered a radar station southwest of the airfield in temporarily occupied Dzhankoi, Crimea, Atesh revealed on Telegram on Feb. 10.

The station detects air targets and transmits information to the air defense system responsible for protecting the airfield.

Read also: Atesh partisans sabotage the railway in Russia’s Tambov Oblast – video

Atesh said that the presence of this station had not protected the occupiers from attacks on the airfield in the past.

Read also: Ukrainian Atesh agent visits Russian military service recruitment center in occupied Sevastopol

In addition, the guerrillas discovered a repair base and a military equipment depot in the village of Novostepne.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine