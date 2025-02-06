Ukrainian and Russia Exchange 150 Prisoners Each in UAE-Mediated Deal

A prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine saw 150 captives from each side returning home, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on February 5, as he thanked the UAE and other “partners” for mediating the deal.

“Today is a good day for all of us. We are returning 150 of our defenders from Russian captivity,” Zelensky said. “Some of the guys were in captivity for more than two years,” he added.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said this was the 61st such exchange, bringing to 4,131 the number of combatants and civilians returned to Ukraine.

Footage released by Zelensky shows the returned prisoners, many draped in Ukrainian flags, stepping off buses and meeting with their families. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

