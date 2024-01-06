Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 62 times over past day

Servicemen of the 55th separate artillery brigade fire from an M777 howitzer at positions near Maryinka, Donetsk Oblast, December 26, 2023

A total of 62 combat engagements between Ukrainian and Russian forces were recorded on the 681st day of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Facebook on Jan. 6.

Ukraine repelled the majority of Russian attacks in the Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Kherson sectors of the front.

Kupyansk sector - The enemy carried out 7 unsuccessful attacks near the village of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast

Lyman sector – No offensive actions were reported

Bakhmut sector – Three Russian attacks were repulsed near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast

Avdiivka sector – The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to maintain a strong defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy attempting to surround Avdiivka. Four attacks were repulsed in the Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka area, as well as 17 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast

Mariupol sector – The enemy carried out 15 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Maryinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast

Shakhtarsk sector – No offensive actions were reported

Zaporizhzhya sectors – One Russian attack near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya Oblast was repulsed

Melitopol sector – Ukrainian forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy along the entire frontline

Kherson sector – Ukrainian forces continue to expand positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, where the enemy conducted 13 unsuccessful attacks trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from their bridgehead positions.

Russian troops continue to shell civilian targets with artillery, multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) and aircraft. Five missile and 32 MLRS strikes, as well as 25 airstrikes were launched on the Ukrainian military positions and civilian areas.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out 5 strikes on enemy personnel grouping, and a command post.

Ukrainian artillery struck groupings of enemy personnel, weaponry, and military equipment, as well as an ammunition depot and two more command posts.

