Ukrainian strike on Belgorod residential building collapses structure
Emergency services were scrambling in the Russian border-adjacent city of Belgorod after a Ukrainian projectile hit caused a partial collapse of a residential building.
At least 17 people have been hurt in Belgorod and there are reports of people trapped in the rubble.
Body-camera footage released by the Fontana Police Department shows an officer being put in a headlock during a traffic stop in Yucaipa by a man whom authorities have identified as Alan Metka.
Donald Trump attacked his hush money trial prosecutor and judge at a New Jersey rally. He claimed he was being indicted on "bullshit" charges.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is now banned from entering nearly 20% of her state after two more tribes banished her this week over comments she made earlier this year about tribal leaders benefitting from drug cartels. The latest developments in the ongoing tribal dispute come on the heels of the backlash Noem faced for writing about killing a hunting dog that misbehaved in her latest book. It is not clear how these controversies will affect her chances to become Donald Trump's running mate bec
The Salehs of Toronto say: "[Canada] is no longer liveable or a desirable place to be, at least not like it used to be."
The interaction happened about three-and-a-half minutes into the first period of Florida’s win over Boston in Game 3.
The former president also praised the "late, great" (fictional) serial killer Hannibal Lecter during his rally in Wildwood, New Jersey
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP via GettyA sex discrimination lawsuit against Donald Trump’s campaign has triggered new accusations that Trump’s lawyers have intentionally covered up settlement payments to women, in violation of federal law.On Friday, watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, demanding an investigation into the alleged cover-up. The complaint cites new allegations from 2016 Trump campaign aide A.J
Rebecca Joynes is facing trial on several counts of sexual activity with a child and doing so as a person in a position of trust
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are off to a busy second day in Nigeria
The gloves are off.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in April that attacking Russian oil refineries risked impacting global energy markets.
Hailey and Justin Bieber announced on May 9 that they are expecting their first child together
Alexa Bartell was killed when a rock was thrown through her window as she drove
PEOPLE confirmed earlier this week that Prince Harry and the King would not meet this week due to the sovereign’s schedule
Billie Piper is officially joining Netflix's Wednesday family and we couldn't be more excited. See photos
"The Fall Guy" star gives no straight answers, yet somehow gets all the questions exactly right The post Ryan Gosling Aces ‘Colbert Questionert’ With ‘Best Sandwich’ Answer No One Saw Coming appeared first on TheWrap.
A second chance to view the magnificent auroras produced by a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun will arrive Saturday evening in case you missed the previous night’s spectacle.
MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, won't be serving as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention after all, his mother's office said Friday. “While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” Melania Trump’s office said. Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power had said Wednesday that the 18-year-old high school senior would serve