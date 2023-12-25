Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on 25 December for first time under new law

Ukrainians celebrated Christmas on 25 December for the first time following a change to the law which moved the festival from the Orthodox celebration on 7 January.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the shift in July claiming it allowed Ukrainians to abandon the Russian heritage of celebrating Christmas in January.

Ukraine had traditionally adopted the date from the Julian calendar – also used by Russia – rather than the Gregorian calendar.

In a Christmas message issued on Sunday night, Zelensky said all Ukrainians could unite.

"We all celebrate Christmas together. On the same date, as one big family, as one nation, as one united country," he said.

Lesia Shestakova, a Catholic, and Oleksandr Shestakov, an Orthodox believer, and two of their children used to celebrate Christmas twice: first with Lesia's parents in December and then with Oleksandr’s parents in January.

"There is finally a day in Ukraine which my husband and I can spend together in the cathedral and thank God that we are together, alive and in good health," Lesia told the Reuters news agency as the pair attended the morning service at the Catholic Cathedral of St Alexander in Kyiv.

Lesia and Oleksandr agreed that distancing the country from Russian religious and cultural traditions would help strengthen Ukraine even more.

"Everything Soviet-related – hammer and sickle, stars, idols and monuments are being destroyed," Shestakov said. "And now, on December 25, the country's rebirth will start, with new holidays."

(With newswires)



