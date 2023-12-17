Ukrzaliznytsia debuts 'first of its kind' dual-gauge grain car to boost exports to Europe

Ukrzaliznytsia builds dual-gauge grain car to increase Ukraine-Europe export capacity by rail

Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) has unveiled a uniquely versatile rail car of its own design — the first capable of a seamless transition between Ukraine's 1520mm tracks and Europe's standard 1435mm gauge, the state rail transport company announced on Telegram on Dec. 15.

Most of the components and materials for it are domestically produced.

"In order to increase exports, we must not only build border infrastructure but also upgrade the quantity and quality of rolling stock," said Yevhen Liashchenko, chairman of the Board of UZ.

“For the first time in the history of Ukraine, a grain carrier was manufactured at the production facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia, which is maximally adapted for the transportation of goods through the territory of Ukraine and the 1435mm gauge of the European Union. It takes into account all the requirements, features, and dimensions of the infrastructure. We plan to put such cars into mass production in the future.”

The new grain hopper car model 19-8005-U is designed for the transportation of grain and other bulk food cargo. Its carrying capacity is 70 tons; the body volume is 104 cubic meters; the car has five loading hatches and six unloading hatches; its design speed is 120 km/h.

Ukrzaliznytsia will hold three auctions on Dec. 18-23 to distribute grain carriers from its own car fleet to meet the demand of shippers.

