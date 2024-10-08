UK's largest battery energy storage site goes live

The battery energy storage system in North Yorkshire is the UK's largest [TagEnergy]

The UK's largest battery energy storage system has gone live in North Yorkshire.

Lakeside Energy Park is a 100MW facility in Drax, near Selby, which can provide power to about 30,000 homes a day across England and Wales.

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are used to store energy from renewables, like solar and wind, and then release it when the power is needed most.

Mark Selvaratnam, project manager of Lakeside Energy Park, said the facility would have a "significant impact" on the country’s clean energy transition.

The UK has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

Net zero means a country takes as much of these planet-warming gases - such as carbon dioxide - out of the atmosphere as it puts in.

Mr Selvaratnam said Lakeside Energy Park would play "a vital role" in helping the government meet its target.

"When the sun is shining and the wind is blowing and we have excess supply, batteries can soak that up and store it," he said.

"Then, at a later time, we can release that back and get round-the-clock renewable energy."

