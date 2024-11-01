UK's largest mobile inflatable planetarium stolen

It is thought the thieves stole the trailer without knowing the planetarium was stored inside [Hertfordshire Police]

The UK's largest mobile, inflatable planetarium has been stolen from the University of Hertfordshire.

The so-called Cosmodrome was being kept in a trailer by the observatory in Bayfordbury near Hertford.

It is used to teach schoolchildren about space and also appears at music festivals.

The university said it was "utterly heartbroken" and wanted the public to keep their eyes peeled for the inflatable.

The university thought the thieves were only after the trailer but "got more than they bargained for" [Hertfordshire Constabulary]

The portable planetarium is roughly the size of a house and can fit 100 people inside.

It uses light, sound and tactile experiences to host shows, lectures, and audio-visual art.

The police and university have this week appealed for its return, although the trailer it was stored in was taken between 20:40 and 21:40 BST on 21 October.

Prof Dan McCluskey, dean of the School of Physics, Engineering and Computer Science, said: "We regularly use this vital resource at large events, to provide thousands of people across the country with a magical learning experience into the heart of our solar system every year.

“Our suspicion is that the thieves responsible wanted the trailer and got more than they bargained for."

Prof McCluskey said the equipment was of no use to anyone who did not have the relevant expertise.

It is thought a silver Land Rover Discovery may have been used to take the trailer.

PC Demi Jessop, from Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: "The theft is devastating for the university.

“It has wider repercussions for the public, including local schoolchildren, as they will no longer have the opportunity to explore and learn from it."

People can report information online or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/88452/24.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers.

