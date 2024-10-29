UK's scariest Halloween house is so realistic kids are BANNED from entering

A couple have transformed their home into the ‘UK’s scariest Halloween house’ – which is so terrifying children are banned from entering. Elliot Smith and his partner Tasha Quick have decked out their end of terrace in Stafford with ghoulish decorations, ghosts and haunted mazes. The Halloween-obsessed couple spent three weeks turning the family home into an abandoned haunted house complete with a witch's cave and pet cemetery. They are daring thrill-seekers to enter their home on Halloween but the horror maze is too scary for children and is over-18s only. Elliot and Tasha have recruited actors to give people a fright by leaping out at them.