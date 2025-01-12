UK's Starmer to 'unleash' action plan to make Britain world leader in AI

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer lays out his 'Plan for Change' in a de facto bid to relaunch of his government after a bumpy first five months in power

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will present an action plan on Monday aiming to position the UK as a global leader in artificial intelligence. His strategy intends to revive the economy by deploying AI nationwide, supported by the civil service. Starmer's forthcoming speech will detail Britain's approach to AI amid global regulatory challenges.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is due Monday to outline an "action plan" to make the UK "the world leader" in artificial intelligence and spark Britain's flagging economy.

His Labour administration said AI would be "unleashed" across the whole of the country, with the "full weight" of its half a million strong civil service getting behind the endeavour.

"Artificial Intelligence will drive incredible change in our country," Starmer said in a statement late Sunday.

"From teachers personalising lessons, to supporting small businesses with their record-keeping, to speeding up planning applications, it has the potential to transform the lives of working people."

Starmer was due to lay out fuller details of Britain's approach to AI technology, which is raising complex questions for governments around the world, during a speech later on Monday.

In Sunday's press release ahead of the address, the premier said the AI industry "needs a government that is on their side, one that won't sit back and let opportunities slip through its fingers".

"In a world of fierce competition, we cannot stand by. We must move fast and take action to win the global race.

"Our plan will make Britain the world leader," he insisted.

(AFP)


AI-enhanced blood tests could detect Parkinson's disease seven years before onset
AI and democracy: So far, so harmless?

