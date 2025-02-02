UK's Starmer welcomes German leader to his country estate as he touts 'reset' with the EU

London
·2 min read

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to his country estate Sunday on the eve of seeking to improve relations with the European Union.

Starmer hosted Scholz at Chequers, the prime minister's country residence in Buckinghamshire 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of London, before the two go to Belgium to meet with E.U. chiefs Monday, where the U.K. leader is aiming for a relationship “reset".

While ruling out rejoining the E.U. trade bloc five years after Brexit, Starmer said he wants to forge a closer relationship on defense, energy and trade.

“I think that is certainly in the U.K.’s best interest, I do believe it’s in the E.U.’s best interest, and already I hope that in the last seven months there’s been a manifest difference in approach, tone and relationship,” he said.

Starmer and Scholz discussed Ukraine and the Middle East, according to a Starmer spokesperson. The prime minister spoke of their common approach to “key issues and challenges,” including their shared commitment to Kyiv as the war with Russia enters its fourth year this month.

“When I started as prime minister seven months ago now, I was determined to strengthen the relationship between our two countries — already very good, but I thought it could be stronger on a number of fronts," said Starmer, leader of the center-left Labour Party. "And thanks to your leadership, I think we’ve made real progress.”

Scholz said the visit that included a walk around the grounds of the estate and a lunch was a "good sign of the very good relations between our two countries, and indeed between the two of us.”

Scholz is up for re-election Feb. 23, where his center-left Social Democrats are lagging in the polls behind the center-right Christian Democratic Union and the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD.

London, The Associated Press

