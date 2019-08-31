The Ultimate (Frisbee) journey from N.L. to Germany

For many in Newfoundland and Labrador, the sport of Ultimate Frisbee sounds more like a pastime in the park than a competitive sport — but a man from Logy Bay hopes his international experience could help change that.

Luke Dyer recently tossed the flying disc for Team Canada at the Under-24 World Ultimate Championships in Heidelberg, Germany.

"It's something I really treasure and am thankful for," he said while tossing a Frisbee at a park near his house.

The 22-year-old picked up the sport in school at Gonzaga High School and his love for the game grew from there.

Playing in various leagues around St. John's, he quickly developed a skill set suited for Ultimate Frisbee, a non-contact sport that sprung out of an American university in the 1960s.

Akin to football, it's growing as a recreation activity due to it being a sport that always has competitions for co-ed teams, as well as women's and men's divisions.

To get a spot on Team Canada, Dyer had to do what many people in his province have done before — head west.

"I went to a prospect camp earlier in the year in Ottawa," said Dyer.

"I had good testing results which allowed me to be invited to try-outs. At the try-outs, I just performed well and I was able to make the team as an alternate."

It didn't take long for him to impress the coaching staff and get bumped up to the main roster and get the chance to travel to Germany for the world championships back in July.

"It was incredible," Dyer said.

"To play with so many different countries, different cultures, different languages, how the style of the game changes between everyone. It's something you really wouldn't get unless you manged to go a world championships."

Dyer and Team Canada came up short in the championships, losing to the United States in the finals.

While it's a silver medal and not a gold one, he hopes his experience helps grow the sport in his home province.

Ultimate Frisbee is already one of the fastest growing sports in North America and it's made its way into the high school sports scene and is now recognized by Sport N.L.

Ultimate Newfoundland and Labrador is the governing body for the sport in the province. The group has been working for more than a decade to get someone like Dyer represent Canada.

