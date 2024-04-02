Your ultimate guide to 22 stores to discover secondhand treasures around Charlotte

Thrifting, whatever the motivation, is very much on trend. And Charlotte is no exception.

In 2022, The Charlotte Observer conducted a poll for the best thrift store, with a whopping 469,789 votes during the final round.

In the last few years, as Gen Z has gained more purchasing power, it’s clear that consumer values are shifting. Particularly as Gen Z puts more emphasis on individuality and sustainability, thrifting presents itself as an identity and value driven activity, and an alternative to fast-fashion consumption.

According to ThredUp’s 2022 research, the US secondhand clothing market is projected to be worth $70 billion by 2027, and even traditional big name fast fashion brands like H&M and American Eagle are developing in-house resale programs.

Thrifting may be about affordability for some, while for others, it may be something aligned with values of sustainability and contributing to a less wasteful, circular ecosystem.

Then, of course, thrifting may be about the rush of finding a hidden treasure or a one-of-a-kind vintage look that helps buyers make a fashion statement or, better yet, express themselves. Thrift pros like Sarah Ramberg of Belmont. have even transformed a thrifting hobby into a full-time career.

No matter the motivation, be that mindful consumption or penny pinching, thrifting is there as an accessible, fun and possibly even thrill-inducing activity. Here are 22 Charlotte-area places to thrift and sift in Charlotte, from high-end furniture and antique collectibles to trendy clothes and vintage sports apparel.

Clothing

Location: 1401 Central Ave #103

What to expect: A large collection of hype-beast, designer and high-fashion, trending brands in this national secondhand store, catered toward young adults.

How to sell: Bring clothes into the store to get same-day cash. Sellers may wait anywhere from a few minutes or a few hours for their clothes to get reviewed.

Instagram: @2ndstreetusa

Location: 3609 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209

What to expect: A more curated collection of items than a typical Goodwill, such as name-brand women’s and men’s apparel, activewear, shoes, accessories and decor.

How to donate: Drop off clothes anytime at any Goodwill store.

Instagram: @gwboutiqueclt

GW Boutique on South Blvd offers more high-end and professional wear than typical Goodwill stores. Kelly Ford

Location: 4090 Raleigh St, Suite 141, Charlotte, NC

What to expect: Vintage sports jackets, sports tees and sports hats galore. Most items are well over $30. It’s where cool kids find their game day fit.

How to sell: N/A

Connect: @lockerroomclt

Old News carries a variety of Carolina Panthers merch. Locker Room

Location: 3225 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

What to expect: Jean jackets, one-of-a-kind graphic tees and lots of Carhartt and men’s clothing. Since the items are a lot of vintage classics, most items are over $25.

How to sell: N/A

Instagram: @oldnewsvtg

Old News is situated on the main strip of North Davidson street, attracting customers drawn to oversized graphic T-shirts, vintage sportswear and utility looks. Nathan Cyr

Location: 9519 South Blvd A, Charlotte, North Carolina 28273

What to expect: A curated variety of gently used, on-trend styles for teens and young adults at 70% retail prices. Selection includes brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Artizia, Urban Outfitters and H&M. There are three locations of this franchise thrift store in Charlotte.

How to sell: Sell select, on-trend styles catered to teens and young adults and get paid upfront. No appointment needed.

Instagram: @platosclosetsouthcharlotte

Location: 442 E 36th St, Charlotte

What to expect: Vintage clothing items that include ‘90s sports and band t-shirts, retro patterned dresses, and an impressive range of outerwear, like ‘80s ski jackets, fur coats and leather vests that cater to a hipster crowd. This small offbeat vintage shop matches the eclectic NoDa vibe and sells clothes on the pricier side, generally $30 and above.

How to sell: N/A

Instagram: @ratsnestvintage

The Rat’s Nest vintage store in NoDa is a favorite among touring bands playing at the Filmore or the Neighborhood Theater. David T. Foster, III / dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Location: 127 Stetson Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262

What to expect: A small, mission-oriented space opened in 2012 with a variety of clothes, books and furniture at affordable prices. All proceeds are donated to Camino, providing aid to Latino immigrant communities in Charlotte.

How to donate: Gently-used donations are welcomed in-store during regular business hours.

Instagram: @thewearhouse127

The WearHouse at 127 Stetson Drive won The Charlotte Observer’s Reader’s Choice best thrift store contest from a field of 16 stores chosen by readers. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Location: 1110 Morningside Dr Suite E, Charlotte, NC 28205

What to expect: This whimsical shop in Plaza Midwood is home to both modern and vintage secondhand clothes, like funky graphic tees, sparkly coats, shelves of cowboy boots, homemade earrings and a great half-off rack in the front. Thrift Pony hosts monthly markets that bring local artists and vintage markets together to make shopping more accessible and fun for all.

How to sell: Schedule to sell clothes on consignment here.

Instagram: @thriftponyclt

Shoppers flock to Thrift Pony, which hosts monthly markets, weekend pop-ups and sells lots of quirky, colorful outfit options. Meredith Ridenhour Photography

Location: 5033 South Blvd Unit E, Charlotte, NC 28217

Location: 9015-5 J M Keynes Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262

Location: 9709 D Sam Furr Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Location: 8700 Pineville-Matthews Rd #900 Charlotte, NC 28226

What to expect: This clothing franchise offers higher end brands, like Coach, Anthropologie, Madewell, J. Crew and Urban Outfitters, at a discounted price. It prioritizes in-style and in-demand items such as loose-fit denims, hoodies, handbags and men’s clothing.

How to sell: Sell in-person for cash on the spot or 25% more in store credit at any Uptown Cheapskate location.

Instagram: @uptowncheapskatese

Vintage and antiques

Location: 1950 E 8th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

What to expect: Antique home decor, wall hangings, plates and glassware galore from another time in this busy Elizabeth store, with chairs hanging from the ceiling. The clothing room has an expansive women’s section where shoppers could find a fun costume and a small corner of menswear. The decked-out dressing rooms are the best in Charlotte.

How to sell: N/A

Instagram: @east8thvintage

This charming store in Elizabeth is home to theatrical dresses, eclectic home decor, striking jewelry, and on occasion, a friendly dog. Kayleigh Ruller

Location: 4035 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209

What to expect: Lots of eclectic, farmhouse-style decor and furniture, along with vintage treasures, fabric, books and collectibles. This is a buzzing, crowded thrift and consignment shop that also assists with local estate sales.

How to donate: Contact to schedule pick-ups and drop-offs.

Instagram: @hiddentreasuresclt

Location: 500 S Main St. Mooresville, NC 28115

What to expect: Over 500 vendors selling antique clothes, handcrafted goods, soaps, paintings and more. It’s 16,000 square feet of absolute antique frenzy, from affordable to high-end, just north of Charlotte.

How to sell: Prospective vendors can submit themselves here.

Instagram: @main_st_antiques

Location: 6424 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217

What to expect: A winding warehouse of creative booths featuring old magazines, fur coats, mid-century furniture, vintage frames, retro stereos and much more. As stated on its website, Sleepy Poet, a legendary Charlotte antique store, has “no rhyme or reason, just cool stuff.”

How to sell: Fill out a vendor application.

Instagram: @sleepypoetcharlotte

You could browse for hours at Sleepy Poet, which houses vendors selling clothing, vintage and antique goods and more. Sleepy Poet

Location: 325 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Matthews, NC 28105

What to expect: Vintage magazines, picture frames, lambs, vinyl records and more in this nostalgic Matthews market. The trinkets and knick knacks are beautifully curated and, yes, many of them are brass animal collectibles.

How to donate: Explore vendor options.

Instagram: @thebrassgrasshopper

Shop at the Brass Grasshopper in Matthews for all kinds of vintage treasures. Katie Hardister

Location: 325 McGill Ave NW, Concord, NC 28026

What to expect: A 80,000-square-foot warehouse one could get lost in, featuring 750 booths with antique furniture, homewares, wall hangings, an entire fabric room -- all with a nod to Southern design. It’s the largest antique mall in the South.

How to sell: Fill out a vendor application.

Instagram: @thedepotatgibsonmill

Clothes, furniture, miscellaneous

Location: 5426 Old Pineville Road, Charlotte, NC 28247

What to expect: A nonprofit bargain store offering clothes, sports equipment, books, toys, electronics and computers. This shop has regular discounts, like 50% or 75% off certain tagged items.

How to donate: Donate items (no furniture) on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Instagram: @al_charlotte

Location: 1809 Norland Rd, Charlotte, NC

What to expect: These rotating home decor pop-ups are scheduled every four to six weeks. See Instagram and website for updates. Bright, frilly, Southern charm home decor, including pillows, art, lighting, area rugs, gifts and more, that changes with the seasons. If Chinoiserie Squirrel is having a pop-up, expect it to be busy and buzzy.

How to sell: For questions about being a vendor, use this contact form.

Instagram: @chinoiserie_squirrel

Location: Multiple

What to expect: A sprawling space of couches, cabinets, lamps galore. There are some high-end options there, so furniture can hover around $100, but there are definitely some more affordable finds, like old art, night stands and even some jewelry at the check-out line. In the front corner of the store, Julia’s Cafe & Books has secondhand books and coffee drinks under $10.

How to donate: Donate furniture by choosing pick-up or drop-off options.

Instagram: @cltregionrestore

When you buy coffee, food and used books at Julia’s Coffee at the Habitat Re-Store, you’re supporting Habitat for Humanity Charlotte. GARY O'BRIEN/Charlotte Observer archives

Location: 111 New Bern St, Charlotte, NC 28203

What to expect: High-end consignment furniture, rugs and upholstery. These luxury furniture items, despite being consigned, are often well over $1000.

How to sell: Fill out this consignment form to sell neutral upholstery, brand furniture, lighting and accessories, traditional antiques and vintage pieces at 50% off its selling price.

Instagram: @southendexchange

Visit South End Exchange for high-end furnishings. Olivia Pearson

Location: 1011 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

What to expect: A wide array of trinkets, baubles, furniture, surprisingly fun glassware and mugs, and kids and adult clothing. The Salvation Army is community-centered, striving to provide items at affordable prices for communities in need.

How to donate: Donation pick-up and drop-off appointments are available to book online.

Instagram: @salvationarmyclt

Location: 4451 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

What to expect: Serial thrifters have found treasured closet staples from shoes to jackets by sifting through the rows of clothing, most items under $12. While still offering plenty of gently-used clothing, this store actually sells a lot of new, never-worn clothing at a super discounted rate — it just takes a bit of sifting. There are also electronics and houseware.

How to donate: Walk-in drop offs are available.

Instagram: @carolinavaluevillage

Location: 100 N Trade St, Matthews, NC 28105

What to expect: Opened by Friendship Circle in 2014, this boutique thrift store employs individuals with special needs. It sells anything from clothes and shoes to furniture, housewares, updated electronics and toys.

How to donate: Schedule a donation appointment to sell what customers most love — ladies shoes, kids clothes, luggage, jewelry, purses and wall art.

Instagram: @zabsplace