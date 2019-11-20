Be The Ultimate Lewis Hamilton Fan In This 2002 Mercedes CLK

Celebrate the six-time F1 champ in this RHD Mercedes.

There's no doubt that all racing fans are diehard, but Formula 1 enthusiasts are some of the most intense. An excellent example of that is this customized 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK500, which has been modified and painted to show undying support for the current and six-time Formula 1 driver's champion, Lewis Hamilton. If you want to prove that you're the ultimate Lewis Hamilton fan, this Mercedes is for you, and it's currently for sale through the Orlando Auto Museum.

The paint job livery is intended to mimic the Petronas livery that Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power + racecar wore during the 2018 Formula 1 season. The silver and black paint job is spruced up with waves of light blue stripes along the body, and many of the sponsor stickers are accurately in place as well; Hamilton's no. 44 is even displayed on the rear wing.

The highlight of this Mercedes, of course, is the Lewis Hamilton mural painted on the hood. According to the listing, all of this car's painting and airbrushing was done by artist Paul Karslake, who transformed the custom Mercedes into a Lewis Hamilton shrine. That's right, this is all paint and not a wrap! Not only does the hood feature Hamilton's mural and signature, it also proudly displays the Union Jack symbolizing his British nationality.

Even without the hand-painted Formula 1 livery and Lewis Hamilton mural, this 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK500 would still be a special car. Being a UK-spec model, this CLK is right-hand drive, and the Satro wide-body kit gives this Mercedes the look of a GT racecar. The rear wing is a one-off fabrication, and the GT3 wheels finish off the car's racing style.

This car is perhaps even more relevant right now following the success of both Hamilton and the Mercedes-AMG F1 race team this year, and if you want to show your support, you can't get any more diehard than this custom show car. The Orlando Auto Museum doesn't have price listed for this one-of-a-kind Mercedes, but you can always click HERE to make an offer.

