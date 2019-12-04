These are the ultimate moves for getting a six pack





In The Know: Fitness is a series of exercise videos hosted by personal trainer, Jeremy Sry, in which he demonstrates step-by-step workouts that are easy to do at home, at the gym and even on the go.

Everybody wants them but not everybody has them -- We're talking about abs, of course!

Whether you're in go-mode for beach bod season or are just looking to tone up all around, having strong abs is always a sign that you're working hard.

Add these three moves to your workout routine, and you'll be chiseling out that six pack in no time.

1. Ab rollers (3 sets of 10 reps)

Starting on the ground, sit on your knees and grab your ab roller. Place it in front of you and extend as far as you can before you can't pull back. You can keep a slight curve in your back to keep the tension in your abs.

2. Alternating planks (3 sets of 10 reps)

Start in a high plank position with your shoulders right above your wrists. From here, drop into a low plank. Press back up.

3. V-ups (3 sets of 10 reps)

To set up, lie flat on your back and fully extend your arms and legs. Bring fingertips and feet together for a crunch at the top. For an added challenge, hold the squeeze at the top.