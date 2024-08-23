Ultimate Throwback Video of Paul Rudd Introducing World to Super Nintendo 33 Years Ago Goes Viral

The gaming commercial — and the system itself — was released in 1991

Super Nintendo Paul Rudd in a 1991 Super Nintendo commercial

One of Paul Rudd’s very first television commercials found new life on X this week.

On the platform, formerly known as Twitter, users highlighted the vintage 1991 commercial in which Rudd, in his 20s at the time, showcased the brand-new Super Nintendo game system on the big screen. In the ad, Rudd inserts a game into a console, which displays gameplay footage of now-nostalgic favorites SimCity and The Legend of Zelda.

According to various fan sites, the Super Nintendo system began making its North American debut on Aug. 23, 1991.

"33 yrs wow. Great memories!! One of the best systems ever…. " one user wrote. "Paul Rudd has not aged," someone else said.

"I’m convinced there’s more than one Paul Rudd… they’re all clones. The original Rudd died in the 80’s," another person said. "That is #PaulRudd 33 years ago and the dude still looks the same to me!" someone else commented.

Someone else wrote, "Nintendo should call the Switch 2 the Super Nintendo Switch, then get Paul Rudd again to do the commercial."



Since filming the commercial, the actor, 55, has starred in a number of films including Clueless, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Anchorman.

In 2023, he told PEOPLE more about his acting journey over the years, including joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Meryl Streep.

"I came in there, and there's Meryl Streep, who is arguably the greatest of all time," he said. "And Martin Short, who is one of the funniest people on the planet, and somebody that just, I love, I really love."

"And yet to be there with Steve Martin, when I think back on people who probably had more of an impact on my life and my wanting to do this, or my understanding that performing or anything was even a career somebody would have, it was him," he added.



Rudd's fans aren't the only ones taking a trip down memory lane. During the actor's interview two years ago, he added how he often searches YouTube to watch old clips of major stars to help clear his mind when he is stressed.

"Sometimes I'll start with, like, some old clip of [John] Lennon and [Paul] McCartney on a talk show, or George Harrison singing with Paul Simon on SNL, and then I start going down George Harrison kinds of rabbit holes, or music," he said.

