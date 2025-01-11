The ultimate writers' retreat? Dorset house used by Tennyson and Hardy on sale for £2.75m

How do you fancy writing in the same home that was the favourite retreat of literary giants like Alfred Lord Tennyson, Thomas Hardy, Siegfried Sassoon and TE Lawrence?

Sounds like a perfect place to start that first novel. Or indeed, to simply enjoy the beautiful village of Carne, just outside Dorchester in Dorset, a 2hr 40 minute commute from London.

This Grade II-listed, thatched roof home, inspired by influential architect, John Nash, is set on approximately 1.67 acres, with over 4,800 square feet of accommodation, and is on the market for £2.75m.

(John D Wood & Co)

Originally built in the early 19th century for the Rev. Doctor William England, it is most renowned as the former home of William Barnes, who was an English polymath, writer, poet, philologist, priest, mathematician, engraving artist and inventor, who resided there from 1862 until his death in 1886.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barnes was friends with fellow Dorset bigwig Thomas Hardy, who would sometimes work in the house, which helped established it as a must-visit for any passing literary titan.

It is this that makes the property and its formal gardens such a historically significant place.

(John D Wood & Co)

The rectory is constructed from cob, stone and a thatched roof, and has an adjoining loggia and coach house.

The main house boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms on the upper floor. Sweeping views of the countryside can be seen from all vantage points.

The reception rooms are particularly noteworthy, with high ceilings, open fireplaces and large French windows contributing to a light and airy atmosphere.

All of the original features such as cornices, stone flagstones and shutters have been preserved.

(John D Wood & Co)

The oak panelled library offers an eclectic mix of rare books, spectacular garden views and the peace and tranquillity that would inspire any would-be author.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coach house consists of a country kitchen on the ground floor, which basks in morning sun and offers views of wild deer and weeping willows in the open fields nearby, while the upstairs suite offers a luxurious guest apartment with working fireplace.

The utility, pantry room and store are in excellent standing reflecting the recent renovation.

(John D Wood & Co)

The grounds include manicured gardens, with a stone fountain featuring a lily pond, terraced rose garden, herbaceous borders, enclaves for seating and a croquet area creating an idyllic English scene.

There is also a timber workshop with cedar shingle roof provides an atmospheric garden room, with a breakfast garden for morning sun.

(John D Wood & Co)

Imagine living in such an important part of Dorchester’s cultural and architectural heritage. The novels will write themselves.