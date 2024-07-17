What are ultra-processed foods? UK teens get two-thirds of their calories from ultra-processed foods

A processed foodstuff will typically have at least five ingredients (Dominic Lipinski / PA)

Brit teens get nearly two-thirds of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods.

New data shows that adolescents eat the highest percentage of UPFs, with consumption highest among those from deprived backgrounds.

Researchers analysed the food diaries of nearly 3,000 children aged from 11 to 18 from 2008 to 2019 as part of the UK National Diet and Nutrition Survey.

Experts said participants became more aware of what they were eating as the study went on and there was a slight decrease in UPF consumption, from 68 per cent to 63 per cent over the course of the study. The findings still suggested that adolescents in the UK are eating more of the foods than other age groups.

Dr Yanaina Chavez-Ugalde, the first author of the study at the University of Cambridge, said things need to change.

She said: “Adolescence is a unique stage in life where individuals gain a bit more independence and have more freedom of choice over what they eat. It’s also when health behaviours tend to solidify. I think there’s a place for ultra-processed foods in our diets … but not as much as we’re consuming.”

A previous review found that UPFs are directly linked to 32 harmful effects to health, including a higher risk of heart disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, adverse mental health and early death.

In the UK and US, more than half of the average diet now consists of ultra-processed food.

This review, involving almost 10 million people, suggest diets high in UPFs may be harmful to many elements of health.

Researchers say there is a need for measures to target and reduce exposure to them.

The review involved experts from a number of leading institutions, including Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the US, the University of Sydney, and Sorbonne University in France.

Writing in the BMJ, they concluded: “Overall, direct associations were found between exposure to ultra-processed foods and 32 health parameters spanning mortality, cancer, and mental, respiratory, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and metabolic health outcomes.”

They added: “Greater exposure to ultra-processed food was associated with a higher risk of adverse health outcomes, especially cardiometabolic, common mental disorders and mortality outcomes.

“These findings provide a rationale to develop and evaluate the effectiveness of using population-based and public-health measures to target and reduce dietary exposure to ultra-processed foods for improved human health.”

Convincing evidence showed that higher UPF intake is associated with about a 50 per cent increased risk of cardiovascular disease-related death, a 48 per cent to 53 per cent higher risk of anxiety and common mental health disorders, and a 12 per cent greater risk of type 2 diabetes.

What are ultra-processed foods?

The British Heart Foundation defines ultra-processed food as products that “typically have five or more ingredients” and have “industrial substances” such as preservatives, emulsifiers, sweeteners and artificial flavours.

Examples include sausages, ice cream, breakfast cereals, fizzy drinks, ready-made meals, and spirits, including gin, rum and whisky, because of the distillation after fermentation.

The only sure way to find out whether a product is ultra-processed is by looking at the packaging label. If you see a long list of ingredients that you don’t recognise, it will be heavily processed. Other red flags include high fat, sugar and salt content, a suspiciously long shelf life (with the exception of UHT milk), and aggressively strong branding.

Those who consumed these foods on a regular basis had a 28 per cent faster rate of cognitive decline, according to a JAMA report.

For the minimum recommendation of 2,000 calories a day, eating 400 calories in ultra-processed foods would hit the 20 per cent limit.

Which foods are best for cognitive function?

Mediterranean diets have been noted for possibly reducing dementia risks, according to the Alzheimer’s Society.

There is some evidence that unprocessed foods, such as fruit, vegetables and legumes, help reduce the chance of developing memory and reasoning problems later in life.

The typical Mediterranean diet is also low in red meat, sugar and saturated fats such as butter, lard, and ghee.

Antioxidants from fruit and vegetables can prevent or delay certain types of cell damage to the brain.

Along with higher levels of protein, inflammation caused by chemical changes in the brain’s immune system can also be reduced.

Studies have shown that this lifestyle is associated with lower rates of heart attacks, type 2 diabetes, and strokes.

Can ultra-processed foods be good for you?

Top nutrition experts have claimed that it is wrong to give all ultra-processed items a bad name. The British Nutrition Foundation says that foods like baked beans, fishfingers, and wholemeal bread can all form part of a healthy diet when eaten in moderation.

Other items that are said to be fine as part of a healthy diet are wholegrain cereals, fruit yoghurts, and tomato-based pasta sauces.

The BNF charity said: “They are a source of ‘important nutrients’, as well as being ‘convenient and affordable’.”

What are the signs of dementia?

The following symptoms are signs of declining cognitive function, which can be caused by cellular damage to the brain:

Memory loss of recent events

Issues with thinking or reasoning, including an inability to follow conversations

Inexplicable mood swings

Feelings of disorientation, even in familiar environments

These are not normal signs of ageing and, if you have these symptoms, you should see a GP or practitioner.

