This Ultra-Rare Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake Is Heading to Auction Next Month

The Aston Martin DBX is far British sports car makers first longroof model.

The sportscar maker built its first shooting brake more than 50 years before the introduction of its first SUV. And now, a rare example of the last of these models, the 2019 Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake, will be sold by RM Sotheby’s early next month in Dubai.

Aston Martin’s history with the shooting brake body style goes all the way back to its trademark model, the DB5. The most famous version of James Bond’s favorite car is the saloon, but the automaker’s owner at the time, David Brown, was an avid sportsman and built a limited number of shooting brake examples with extra room for polo and hunting gear. In the decades since, the automaker has built others, including a Virage variant and the one-off Bertone Jet 2+2, the most recent of which was born out of its latest collaboration with Italian coachbuilder, Zagato.

2019 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake

As production of the second-generation Vanquish wound down last decade, Aston Martin announced that it was teaming up with old friend Zagato for a quartet of exclusive models based on the sports car. These included a coupé, a convertible, a shooting brake, and a speedster, each of which was built in limited numbers—99 of the first three and 28 of the last.

Unsurprisingly, each Zagato model is highly sought after, but for our money, the best of the bunch is the shooting brake. It’s a truly beautiful car, and not just because its roof extends to the rear of the vehicle. It also larger grille than the standard Vanquish, integrated headlights, and sharper lines. The example up for grabs, no. 13, is finished Lava Red and has a black roof and gold accents. The two-person cabin—the extra room is for cargo, not more passengers—is done up in black and red leather.

Inside the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake

Like the rest of the Vanquish Zagatos, the shooting brake is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.9-liter V-12. The mill makes 584 hp and 465 ft lbs of torque, all of which is routed to the rear wheels via an eight-speed ZF Touchtronic transmission with paddle shifters. It can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 201 mph. This example should have little trouble hitting those numbers since it has just over 3,000 miles on the odometer.

The Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake will be included in RM Sotheby’s second annual Dubai sale. The auction house expects this rare Aston to sell for between $450,000 and $550,000 when it goes up for bid on Sunday, December 1.

