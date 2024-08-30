Ultra-Rare Orange Lobster Rescued and Released in Long Island

A rare one-in-30-million orange lobster was rescued from a grocery store and released back into the wild in Long Island, New York, footage released on Wednesday, August 28, shows.

Footage taken by Humane Long Island shows the lobster, nicknamed Clementine, being acclimated in a cold saltwater tank before being released into the ocean in Long Island in late August.

Clementine was originally shipped to a Stop & Shop in Southampton, where she quickly became a celebrity among store management and the community. The store tried to save her from the pot by offering the crustacean to the Long Island Aquarium in a “pardon,” but the gesture was rebuffed, the press release said.

John Di Leonardo, anthrozoologist and executive director of Humane Long Island, said: “Like all aquatic animals, lobsters will suffer pain when taken from their ocean homes to be eaten or confined to cramped aquariums.”

Humane Long Island rescued Clementine after being alerted by the Southampton Animal Shelter. Humane Long Island consulted a veterinarian and acclimated Clementine to cold saltwater before releasing her back into the Long Island Sound.

"Within hours, Clementine was swimming, foraging, and exploring the Long Island Sound, playfully following us around before disappearing into the ocean depths, where she

One in 30 million.

Yeah, this is a rare one in 30 million lobsters that are born orange and even rare.

He was rescued from the trillions that are sold in supermarkets every single year.

So this guy is a very lucky lobster.

Come in time.

I'll put him back in, I put him in there.

Let's put him in the ocean.

