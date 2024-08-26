Ultralight Aircraft Crashes Near Swimmers at Italian Beach

An ultralight aircraft crashed into the water close to swimmers at an Italian beach on August 22.

Footage captured by Jessica Varone shows the small aircraft flying low over beachgoers at Marina di Minturno, north of Naples, before downing into the sea.

The pilot had been losing altitude due to an engine malfunction and was attempting to land on the water, according to local news reports.

Lifeguards and swimmers rushed to assist the pilot, who was not injured in the crash, according to the reports. Credit: Jessica Varone via Storyful