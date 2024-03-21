Ulukhaktok continues work to slow shoreline erosion

The Victoria Island community's mayor, Joshua Oliktoak, said a project with Dillon Consulting will continue for at least another year.

The goal is to help fix erosion along a section of coastline that has caved in the road west of Queen's Bay, in which Ulukhaktok sits.

Oliktoak says work began a couple of years ago. While winter snow and ice are intact, the road remains stable, he said. The extent of the damage becomes apparent during each year's thaw.

"Come springtime, after the snow melts, we're going to see how much work needs to be done to fix the problem," he said. "We most likely won't know until July."

High winds and waves can push around gravel and damage the road in Ulukhaktok. Other Arctic coastal communities in the N.W.T., like Tuktoyaktuk, face a similar problem – one that some scientists have reported is getting worse as a shifting climate means less Arctic sea ice, giving storms more open water over which to build.

Ulukhaktok's project looks at ways to slow down and repair the consequent erosion.

Meanwhile, the community has to adjust to the effects. For example, at the boat launch, freshly transported gravel and larger rocks must be removed before boats can safely be brought into the water.

Along the road, orange cones warn people of areas where the road has eroded, Oliktoak said.

"We’re lucky we have good people who help our community," he added.

Simona Rosenfield, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio