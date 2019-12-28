Um, Is 'Deadliest Catch' Coming Back Next Year?

From Country Living

Discovery's hit show Deadliest Catch has been on the air for 15 seasons and could return for season 16.

The series follows crab fishermen as they face the harsh Bering Sea off the Alaskan coast.

Deadliest Catch enthusiasts are well aware that the popular docuseries is not for the faint of heart.

Whether we’re talking gruesome broken bones, life-threatening storms at sea, or tragic fatalities, there have been plenty of heart-pumping moments throughout the series's 15 seasons.

The Discovery drama follows crab fishermen who brace the unforgiving icy waters of the Bering Sea. Known as one of the deadliest careers in the world, each year is vastly different than the rest because of the unpredictable nature of the job.



We're always front-and-center to watch the drama surrounding our favorite captains including Sig Hansen and Wild Bill. But will the series continue on into 2020?

Is "Deadliest Catch" renewed for season 16?

While Discovery hasn’t officially announced a new season for the Emmy-award winning series, we sure hope that the crab hunting adventures continue in 2020. Last year, the channel announced in March that the fishing drama would be back on April 9, 2019. If the network follows the same pattern, it won't be much longer until we hear news.

In September, one member of the camera crew posted on Instagram saying, "Gearing up for my 16th year of Deadliest Catch." While it's no confirmation, it does seem like a good sign!



Who will return?

The cast can be unpredictable due to the nature of the job. While we can’t confirm who will be returning, we do hope that some of our favorite captains and crew will be back for another year.

But it could be up in the air, especially due to some of the health struggles captains Sig Hansen and Wild Bill have faced.

And let's not even talk about how Jonathan Hillstrand teased us all on Twitter saying, "Maybe I was out fishing king crab. Maybe I filmed this. Maybe I was being filmed."

Maybe I was out fishing king crab . Maybe I filmed this. Maybe I was being filmed pic.twitter.com/ptRGrnxfFX — Johnathan Hillstrand (@captjohnathan) November 9, 2019

As much as we would love to see the former Time Bandit captain return to our television screens, we'll wait until any official announcement before getting our hopes up.

We’re also expecting to see more of Jake Anderson, Steve “Harley” Davidson, Sig’s daughter Mandy Hansen, and many others in 2020.



How can we stream while we wait?

Fortunately, you can catch up on all things Deadliest Catch in several ways. Some seasons are available to stream on Hulu , while all are available on Amazon . If you have a cable login, you can also catch episodes on Discovery Go , including the most recent season. And as always, Discovery regularly airs reruns.

