UMaine hockey team will play a game in Portland next season
Maine will play Bentley for the second straight season.
Maine will play Bentley for the second straight season.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid was held without a point, so Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers' other top players stepped up to put them one win from the Stanley Cup.
The former Patriots head coach was previously with girlfriend Linda Holliday for 16 years
At eight years old, Olivier Rioux was 6’ 1”. By sixth grade, he was 6’11”. And now, as an incoming freshman at the University of Florida, he’s poised to be the tallest college basketball player ever.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It's the greatest offer a team could get at the start of every season: Reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, and as an added bonus, play host to it in your rink.
Florida Panthers’ 3-0 Stanley Cup Final lead dissolved into a 3-3 series tie with the Edmonton Oilers’ 5-1 home win Friday night -- sending the Final to Game 7 Monday in Sunrise
Four Italy players are at risk of suspension ahead of the final Group stage match against Croatia at EURO 2024.Which Italy players are at risk of suspension?Riccardo Calafiori and Lorenzo Pellegrini b...
Teila Tuli went on to a successful acting career, including a big role in 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall.'
TORONTO — Kickers Sergio Castillo, Brett Lauther, Sean Whyte and Lewis Ward were fined by the CFL on Friday after publicly speaking out on the league's use of chipped footballs on field-goal attempts. Castillo took issue with the chipped balls in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' season-opening 27-12 home loss to the Montreal Alouettes on June 6. Castillo, who made over 90 per cent of his attempts in 2023, missed two of three field goals he tried in the game as well as a convert. Afterwards, Castillo c
Which NFL team had the best offseason according to ESPN’s rankings? Did the Dallas Cowboys take the top spot?
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kris Knoblauch continues to make all the right moves on the Edmonton Oilers' run to the Stanley Cup Final.
DeChambeau’s absence from Paris is because there were hard and fast rules and some math involved.
The good news for the Florida Panthers is this: There's a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, and it's on their home ice.
A leading member of the first-team ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has today been dropped to the bench on the international stage.The player in question? Andriy Lunin.Goalkeeper Lunin, for his par...
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo should consider himself lucky to have come to no harm after being confronted on the field by four supporters who wanted selfies during a European Championship match on Saturday, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said.
ATLANTA (AP) — CONCACAF says it will investigate racist messages directed at Canadian soccer player Moïse Bombito on social media after he made a tackle on Lionel Messi during a 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina on Thursday.
Even Conor McGregor coming clean about the injury that caused his UFC 303 fight cancellation raises questions about what's next.
The former athlete tagged coach Bobby Rich in his social media post
Teoscar Hernández has helped elevate the mood in the Dodgers' dugout with his unique celebrations and his reputation for delivering in clutch moments.
Readers of the Los Angeles Times share their thoughts and opinions on the Lakers hiring JJ Redick as coach, the Celtics winning the title and Willie Mays.
Calais Campbell and Marcus Maye, who are both established NFL starters, are collectively costing the Dolphins less than $3.4 million.