Umbrella Academy cast joke Netflix will get 'antsy' and bring them back for spinoffs

Watch: Justin H Min and David Castañeda discuss season 3's unexplained post-credit scene

The Umbrella Academy is back for its final season, which will answer many questions that fans have but also leave one mystery unexplained which the cast tell Yahoo UK could be used for a potential spinoff.

Season 3 surprised viewers with a post-credit scene starring Justin H. Min's Ben Hargreeves, who was seen on a train in Seoul, South Korea, reading. Fans began to wonder what the scene really meant as soon as they saw it, and whether the Ben they were seeing was the same as Min's current iteration of the character or a whole different one.

At the time showrunner Steve Blackman said that all would be explained in the fourth season, however in the end it wasn't referred back to or explained in any way. As a result, Yahoo UK hoped to rectify this in the only way we could — by asking the cast themselves.

Min and his co-star David Castañeda were more than happy to share their theories, with the latter joking that he feels the scene could be a way to bring the cast back for a spinoff in the future: "Now my theory is that in about two years Netflix is gonna get antsy, and they're going to be like, 'let's make a spinoff with Ben, let's make a spinoff with Luther, let's make a spinoff with Diego and Lila'."

The Umbrella Academy season 3 had a post-credit scene (pictured) which is never referred to or explained in season 4. (Netflix)

"They're gonna do the Disney route, just really desperate," he adds.

For Min, the reasoning for the scene relates more closely to the events of season 4 as he shares: "My theory, great question, my theory is he's on the way to work and he's involved in finance, and that he may be involved with some illicit activities in the finance world."

This answer would help bridge the gap between seasons 3 and 4 if it became canon, as the show has a six year time jump in its final season during which time Ben went to prison for fraud and embezzlement after creating his own cryptocurrency.

Justin H Min and David Castañeda shared their theories around the moment with Yahoo UK, with the latter saying it could one day be used as a jumping off point for spin-offs. (Netflix)

Min went on to ask Castañeda if he thought Netflix would "use the post-credit scene as the catalyst" for a spinoff, to which his co-star adds: "I think so, maybe Steve's already planning."

His co-star jokes that Yahoo UK "heard it here first", while Castañeda went on to say that he hopes his theory comes to pass because he wants Netflix to "give [him] a job".

The Umbrella Academy is out now on Netflix.