“The Umbrella Academy”'s Justin H. Min Says Being in Netflix Family with Cousin Ashley Park Feels Like 'Living in a Simulation' (Exclusive)

"I love her to death, and I'm so glad we get to share this experience together," Min tells PEOPLE of his cousin Park, who stars on Netflix's 'Emily in Paris'

Courtesy Of Netflix Justin H. Min on The Umbrella Academy and Ashley Park on Emily in Paris

Justin H. Min is saying goodbye to his breakout role.

Though he only had a few lines in the first season of The Umbrella Academy, his character Ben Hargreeves quickly became a fan-favorite and has gone through many transformations since then.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Min reflects on his role as the Netflix series comes to a close with its fourth and final season, premiering on Thursday, Aug. 8. “This show was so formative in my life [and] my career,” Min explains. “It was my first big break, as they call it in Hollywood. To be with this cast on the show was life-changing and just so much fun.”

“I loved every season, but there was obviously something about the first season, which will always just remain seared into my memory, just because of the newness of it all,” he adds, noting that the initial “swell of support” from fans for his character was a big factor in the writers bringing him back in a larger capacity for later seasons.

“Even though my part was quite small, I was just a little kid in a candy store just getting to watch everyone play and act and do what they love,” he says of working with his costars. “This whole press tour is making me quite nostalgic about these six past years that we've spent together.”

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves on The Umbrella Academy

In addition to having his Umbrella Academy family by his side for the career-changing moment, he also had his real-life cousin, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, in the Netflix family for support. The two also shared the screen in Netflix’s award-winning series Beef, starring alongside Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

“I love her to death, and I'm so glad we get to share this experience together,” he says. “It feels like this is a dream. It feels like we're living in a simulation, the fact that we're related and that we get to be on two great shows on Netflix. What are the crazy chances that that has happened?”

Min adds that they’ve also leaned on each other as they navigate the spotlight. “We've been able to support each other through this process,” he adds. “As much as opportunities like this are amazing, they're weighty as well. It comes with a lot of responsibilities and a lot of pressure. We've been able to be a sounding board for each other through this process. I couldn't be more thrilled for her and just happy to share this experience.”

Netflix The Umbrella Academy Season 4

As The Umbrella Academy comes to a close, Min hopes fans are satisfied with the conclusion. “I want them to take away whatever they want to take away,” he explains. “Some people watch our show just to laugh and escape. Some people watch our show because it reminds them of their dysfunctional families. Some people watch our show because they love superheroes and powers. I want you to get whatever you need from our show.”

“For those who've been on the ride since the beginning, thank you so much,” he adds. “I hope we did justice to these characters, and the comic books, and the ending. Endings are never easy. They're never easy for us to swallow because change is hard. But I hope they stay with us until the end.”

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy premieres globally on Thursday, Aug. 8 on Netflix.

Read the original article on People.