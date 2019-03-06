Umbrella Academy season 2 on Netflix: Where are the team heading next?

Note: This article contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season one and the original comic series
Ending with a literal bang, the season-one finale of Netflix's Umbrella Academy teased fans with an explosive cliffhanger and not even the cast themselves know what’s next for our beloved misfits.
That’s where we come in.
With the help of information gleaned from the comics and a few sneaky Easter eggs too, we’ve got a pretty good idea of where the team might end up in season two.
After the team failed to stop the apocalypse that Vanya (Ellen Page) started, Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) realised that their best chance of survival was to travel in time.
Given that the world becomes a dystopian wasteland just seconds after they left, it wouldn’t make sense for the Umbrella Academy to jump forward to the future. Instead, it seems certain that Number Five will take our heroes back to the past. Where they travelled to remains a mystery.
The source material doesn’t provide a clear path either. Season one already incorporated a number of plot points from the first two mini-series while changing things up as well, so it looks like season two of Umbrella Academy will venture largely into the unknown, much like the heroes themselves.
It’s possible, however, that a few comic-book story arcs could still influence future episodes. If showrunner Steve Blackman does indeed decide to draw more inspiration from Gerard Way’s work, then the assassination of John F Kennedy could become a key focus in season two.
In the second mini-series – titled Dallas – the President’s death is directly tied to the apocalypse, so it’s entirely possible that the team will eventually travel back to that historic day on November 22, 1963. Along the way, the Umbrella Academy will also have to deal with the ramifications of Vanya’s actions and Pogo’s (Adam Godley) death too.
Saying that though, it seems unlikely that Number Five would have known the significance of Kennedy’s death straight away, so we imagine that he had another destination in mind first.
One possibility is the Commission HQ in 1955. Number Five has already made deals with The Handler (Kate Walsh) who runs this organisation and while they’re not exactly on good terms anymore, the information needed to stop the apocalypse could be found somewhere in her office.
However, this all presumes that Number Five is thinking logically when he makes his time jump. There was barely enough time for the team to escape with their lives in the season-one finale, let alone form a coherent plan. If the youngest member of the Academy acts purely on instinct, he may just jump back a few days before the apocalypse to try and prevent it happening all over again.
If this turns out to be true, then season two of Umbrella Academy will play out much like season one at first, tapping into the kind of time loops popularised by Back To The Future and Happy Death Day. While this would certainly help set the show even further apart from other superhero stories of its ilk, such a move also would run the risk of becoming too repetitive.
Instead, there’s one more option that makes far more sense and that’s for Number Five to take his family back to a time when their father was still alive. If the group become stranded in the distant past, they would likely first head to the Umbrella Academy and seek help from Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) before he committed suicide.
Season one never explained how Reginald seemed to know so much about time travel and the birth of these super-powered children in the first place. If the team went back and explained their predicament to him, this would go some way to explaining some of the mysteries that not even the comics have tackled yet.
Although this might just be a theory for now, there are also some clues scattered throughout season one of Umbrella Academy which hint that this could be true. Remember when Mom stitched some embroidery that showed the moon with chunks missing?
Reginald built the android to look after the children, so any thoughts or predictions she makes about the end of days ultimately came from him first.
Eagle-eyed viewers might have also spotted a familiar scene depicted on the walls of the nursery. If you look closely, Number Five can be seen pulling a red wagon with Delores behind him and it’s no coincidence that this exact scene played out later in the future. (Note: the below tweet contains some naughty words)
maybe someone already noticed it, but I will repeat. What the fuck, five is depicted on the wallpaper in the nursery? @AidanRGallagher what is your character doing there?#umbrellaacadamy #TheUmberellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/mpOHqEDeEy- I don't know who I am (@fuckfeelingsE) February 28, 2019
It stands to reason that Reginald helped decide what would go in each child’s room, but why would he hint at the apocalypse in such a subtle way? Why not just tell the children exactly what they’re facing if he already knew?
Of course, such references may just be fun Easter eggs and nothing more but any hints to future events shouldn’t be discounted entirely. Given how many mysteries still revolve around Reginald and the origins of the Umbrella Academy, it would make perfect sense for season two to literally dive back into the past for answers while getting to the core of the team’s daddy issues too.
The Umbrella Academy is streaming now on Netflix.
