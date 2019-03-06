Umbrella Academy season 2 on Netflix: Where are the team heading next?

From Digital Spy

Note: This article contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season one and the original comic series

Ending with a literal bang, the season-one finale of Netflix's Umbrella Academy teased fans with an explosive cliffhanger and not even the cast themselves know what’s next for our beloved misfits.

That’s where we come in.

With the help of information gleaned from the comics and a few sneaky Easter eggs too, we’ve got a pretty good idea of where the team might end up in season two.



After the team failed to stop the apocalypse that Vanya (Ellen Page) started, Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) realised that their best chance of survival was to travel in time.

Given that the world becomes a dystopian wasteland just seconds after they left, it wouldn’t make sense for the Umbrella Academy to jump forward to the future. Instead, it seems certain that Number Five will take our heroes back to the past. Where they travelled to remains a mystery.

The source material doesn’t provide a clear path either. Season one already incorporated a number of plot points from the first two mini-series while changing things up as well, so it looks like season two of Umbrella Academy will venture largely into the unknown, much like the heroes themselves.

It’s possible, however, that a few comic-book story arcs could still influence future episodes. If showrunner Steve Blackman does indeed decide to draw more inspiration from Gerard Way’s work, then the assassination of John F Kennedy could become a key focus in season two.

In the second mini-series – titled Dallas – the President’s death is directly tied to the apocalypse, so it’s entirely possible that the team will eventually travel back to that historic day on November 22, 1963. Along the way, the Umbrella Academy will also have to deal with the ramifications of Vanya’s actions and Pogo’s (Adam Godley) death too.

Saying that though, it seems unlikely that Number Five would have known the significance of Kennedy’s death straight away, so we imagine that he had another destination in mind first.

One possibility is the Commission HQ in 1955. Number Five has already made deals with The Handler (Kate Walsh) who runs this organisation and while they’re not exactly on good terms anymore, the information needed to stop the apocalypse could be found somewhere in her office.

