‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Debut Barely Outpaced by ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ With 8.4 Million Views

The debut of “Umbrella Academy’s” fourth and final season was just barely outpaced by “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,” which was Netflix’s most-watched English TV show of the week.

The two Netflix shows were neck and neck with 8.4 million views during the week of Aug. 5, which saw the Aug. 8 premiere of “Umbrella Academy” Season 4 and marked “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’s” second week on the streamer after its Aug. 1 release. Viewership for “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” grew slightly from its debut week, which also scored the title of the most-watched English TV show of the week with 7.4 million views.

