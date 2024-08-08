‘The Umbrella Academy’ Stars Share Who They Wanted More Screen Time With After 4 Seasons

Through four seasons on Netflix, the big draw of “The Umbrella Academy” was getting to watch its uniquely crafted characters interact with one another in increasingly bizarre, mindbending scenarios.

As sibling superheroes with varying powers, the core cast proudly displayed their complicated interpersonal dynamics regardless of whatever world-ending drama was going on in the background. However, with so many actors on the call sheet, it was unfeasible for every single possible pairing to get their moment in the spotlight.

In honor of the final season’s release, stars Elliot Page, David Castañeda, Justin H. Min, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, Tom Hopper and Robert Sheehan handpicked which of their fellow cast members they wished they got to interact with more onscreen.

“We never got to do s–t together, I’ve got to say. Not even a second, David and I,” Page said. “For me, it’s Viktor and Diego, at least from the perspective of Viktor. I just wish I had gotten the opportunity to do more with David, to have some more intense scenes. That would have been nice.”

“I’ll add into that, I think so, too,” Castañeda agreed. “I think Diego and Viktor got a little bit in Season 2 at the end, where you get that heartwarming moment. But then after that, it just kind of goes, ‘Poof.’ I think there could have been a lot of heartstrings being pulled.”

Meanwhile, Min’s answer was more practical than sentimental: “I think it would be fun to be paired with Lila, because I want someone else to do the tentacles. I just want someone to share that suffering with me … ‘Come out of someone else for once!'”

“I suppose I never really got to properly play with with Ritu and Lila,” Hopper echoed. “I get on with her so well in reality, but Luther and Lila never really had some fun for those two characters. I mean, she would have ripped him apart for being a proper dumbass. But that’s the only one.”

Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tom Hopper, Justin H. Min, Aidan Gallagher, Elliot Page, David Castañeda and Ritu Arya in “The Umbrella Academy.” (Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix)

“I’d love to have stuff with Klaus,” Arya answered. “A lot of improv with that man, asshole.”

Naturally, Gallagher didn’t pick any of his siblings, instead opting for the family’s pet dog seen in Season 3, Mr. Pennycrumb.

But not to be outdone, Sheehan took an even more comedic take with his selection, choosing, “A romantic relationship between Reginald (Colm Feore) and Klaus.”

“Francis Bacon once said that when he was younger, in his adolescence, he was sexually aroused by his own father,” he noted. “Klaus is a little bit like that as well. Stockholm Syndrome manifests itself in weird ways.”

All four seasons of “The Umbrella Academy” are now streaming on Netflix.

