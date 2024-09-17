UMKC students register to vote ahead of general election

The Daily Beast

ABC News has again insisted that no topics or questions were shared with either Vice President Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, and their respective campaigns, in advance of last week’s presidential debate.The network’s statement came after it declined to directly address allegations—made in an allegedly sworn statement, purportedly by one of its staff—that it helped Harris in the debate.The claims are made in a document which has itself become a viral sensation among MAGA influencers and been amp