UMKC students visit KC Chiefs front office through partnership

Albertans should have their first look at the province's latest high-level plan for a new K-12 social studies curriculum in February — give or take a couple of weeks, the education minister says.Demetrios Nicolaides said in an interview on Wednesday that the public will see a proposed scope and sequence for social studies for all 13 years of school, laying out what topics would be covered in which grade and in what order.The latest attempt at revamping social studies will include feedback from a