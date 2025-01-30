UN chief demands evacuation of 2,500 Gaza children at 'imminent risk' of death

Michelle Nichols
·3 min read

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday demanded that 2,500 children be immediately evacuated from Gaza for medical treatment after meeting with U.S. doctors who said the children were at imminent risk of death in the coming weeks.

The four doctors had all volunteered in Gaza during the 15-month-long war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas that has devastated the enclave of more than 2 million people and its healthcare system.

Just days before a ceasefire began on Jan. 19, the World Health Organization said more than 12,000 patients were waiting for medical evacuations and it had hoped they could be ramped up during the truce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those patients urgently needing treatment are 2,500 children, said Feroze Sidhwa, a California trauma surgeon who worked in Gaza from March 25 to April 8 last year.

"There's about 2,500 children who are at imminent risk of death in the next few weeks. Some are dying right now. Some will die tomorrow. Some will die the next day," Sidhwa told reporters after meeting with Guterres.

"Of those 2,500 kids, the vast majority need very simple things done," he said, citing the case of a 3-year-old boy who suffered burns to his arm. The burns had healed, but the scar tissue was slowly cutting off blood flow, leaving him at risk of amputation, said Sidhwa.

Ayesha Khan, an emergency doctor at Stanford University Hospital, worked in Gaza from the end of November until Jan. 1. She spoke about many children with amputations, who had no prosthetics or rehabilitation.

She held up a photo of two young sisters with amputations, who were sharing a wheelchair. They were orphaned in the attack that injured them and Khan said: "Their only chance for survival is to be medically evacuated."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Unfortunately, the current security restrictions don't allow for children to travel with more than one caregiver," she said. "Their caregiver is their aunt, who has a baby that she is breast-feeding."

"So even though we were able to, with great difficulty, get evacuation set up for them, they won't let the aunt take her baby with her. So the aunt has to choose between the baby she's breast-feeding and the lives of her two nieces."

CLEAR PROCESS

The doctors said they are advocating for a centralized process for medical evacuations with clear guidelines.

"Under this ceasefire agreement, there is supposed to be a mechanism in place for medical evacuations. We've still not seen that process spelled out," said Thaer Ahmad, an emergency room doctor from Chicago, who worked in Gaza in January 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khan said there was no process in place to get the children out, adding: "And will they be allowed to return? There is some discussion right now of the Rafah border opening only for exits, but it's exit without right to return."

Guterres said he was "deeply moved" by his meeting with the American doctors on Thursday.

"2,500 children must be immediately evacuated with the guarantee that they will be able to return to their families and communities," Guterres posted on X after the meeting.

COGAT, the Israeli defence agency that liaises with the Palestinians, did not respond to a request for comment on the demand for medical evacuation of 2,500 children by Guterres and the doctors he met with. Israel's mission to the U.N. also did not respond to a request for comment.

At the start of this month, before the ceasefire, the WHO said 5,383 patients had been evacuated with its support since the war began in October 2023, most of those in the first seven months before the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza was closed.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Susan Heavey and Rosalba O'Brien)

Latest Stories

  • Pierre Poilievre said he's 'not aware' of more than 2 genders. Now, gender-diverse Canadians fear the comments 'will create a really toxic environment'

    "These people are feeling threatened by this small percentage of the population who just want to live their truth," one Canadian says.

  • Man Shares Heartbreaking Final Text He Received from Wife Before American Airlines Plane Crashed into Potomac River

    "The rest of my texts did not get delivered, that's when I realized something might be up," Hamaad Raza said of receiving a message from his wife 20 minutes before the plane was due to land

  • What US adults think of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his views on vaccines, fluoride and raw milk

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine advocacy is outside the mainstream. His previous statements on abortion could alienate Republicans. But a new poll finds that not all of his controversial health goals are unpopular — in fact, at least one has broad support among Democrats and Republicans.

  • Donald Trump Pardoned 1,500 Jan. 6 Rioters — Here's What Some Of Them Have Done In The Days Since

    If only someone could have seen this coming!

  • Trump plans to sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.

  • Pharmacist Killed Husband with Insulin Injection So He Wouldn't Learn About $2M Ponzi Scheme

    After Natalie Cochran poisoned her husband, she told friends she would let him "sleep it off" instead of taking him to the hospital, prosecutors said

  • An Iraqi man who carried out Quran burnings in Sweden is killed in a shooting

    STOCKHOLM (AP) — An Iraqi man who carried out several Quran burnings in Sweden has been killed in a shooting near Stockholm, authorities said Thursday.

  • Gisèle Pelicot's ex-husband, imprisoned for raping and drugging her, now caught up in other cases

    Dominique Pélicot, the convicted rapist who horrified France by drugging his then wife so other men could rape her, was questioned Thursday about other cases of rape and murder that he's suspected in. Pélicot is serving a 20-year prison term after he was found guilty in December for the horrific sexual abuse of his now ex-wife, Gisèle Pélicot. One involves Sophie Narme, a property agent who was killed in Paris on Dec. 4, 1991.

  • Man murdered son's girlfriend over 'scam delusion'

    Mother-of-two Sophie Evans had just returned home from the school drop-off when she was murdered.

  • Man accused of putting GPS trackers on vehicle; Saskatoon police warn drivers to look out for more

    A 46-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged after GPS trackers were secretly attached to another man's vehicle, and police say they believe there may be more trackers out there.The issue came to light on Sept. 6, when a person contacted Saskatoon police to report having found two trackers on his vehicle, the police service said in a Wednesday news release.Police say their investigation identified a suspect, and a search warrant was executed at an apartment in the 2000 block of 20th Street W., i

  • Former US government adviser who flew to UK to rape ‘nine-year-old girl’ jailed

    Rahamim Shy, 47, travelled to Bedfordshire from New York in February last year to have sex with the girl after more than a month of planning.

  • Quebec man fined for helping defective pool owners seek compensation via Facebook

    When Quebec City resident Philippe Vézina noticed the cedar planking around his eight-year-old pool was starting to rot, he contacted the manufacturer.But Trévi, a Quebec pool company, merely offered a discount on replacement parts, and that wasn't enough as far as Vézina was concerned. He joined a Facebook group with about 60 members, all complaining about the same problem."We started chatting about it and quickly realized the scale of the problem with Trévi," he said.Little did he know, he was

  • 'I need her gone': Suspended lawyer wanted gun to 'take care' of ex-client, trial hears

    The first witness in the criminal trial of suspended Ottawa defence lawyer James Bowie has testified that he "descended into madness" and became "obsessed" with an ex-client who accused him of extortion in late 2022, to the point of asking for a gun to "take care" of her.At that time, court heard Bowie was being investigated by the Law Society of Ontario, and that he was the subject of media coverage about his ex-client Leanne Aubin's allegations that he offered her his legal services in exchang

  • Mom Allegedly Hid Fire Alarms in Yard, Then Set House on Fire to Kill 3 Kids as They Screamed for Help: Police

    Shamiya Stewart died two days after a fire her mother allegedly admitted to setting off, per police

  • Passenger plane catches fire at South Korean airport. All 176 people on board are evacuated

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A passenger plane caught fire before takeoff at an airport in South Korea late Tuesday, but all 176 people on board were safely evacuated, authorities said.

  • Sweden eyes sending inmates abroad as prisons full due to gang crime wave

    Sweden can send criminals to serve their sentences in prisons abroad, a government-appointed commission said on Wednesday, as the country struggles to handle an influx of new inmates arising from a wave of gang crime. "There is a need to work with new solutions within the Prison and Probation Service," Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told a news conference, saying Sweden was already in talks with other countries about renting space in their prisons. Sweden has been plagued by gang crime that has escalated over the last two decades and has seen the Nordic nation top the rankings of deadly gun violence per capita in Europe.

  • He lost his son to suicide after a ‘sextortion’ scam. The alleged scammer was just extradited to the US

    A Nigerian man has been extradited to the US to face charges in the “sextortion” of a South Carolina teen who died by suicide in 2022. Prosecutors allege the scammer posed as a young woman, persuaded 17-year-old Gavin Guffey to send him nude photos and then threatened to publicize them if Guffey didn’t send money.

  • Mich. Mother Wakes Up to Find Stranger in Her Attic and Calls Police: ‘I Screamed' for My Daughter to 'Run'

    "I just didn't know if my daughter and I were going to be okay," Ashley Strong said

  • Prof. Steffanie Strathdee, a Canadian working at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, says she was stunned to see NIH funding was paused.

    Canadian scientists say the uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's apparent pause on federal health spending could stall research on new drugs, vaccines, and treatments for cancer, dementia&nbsp;and more&nbsp;—&nbsp;including at labs in Canada.The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) powers some of the best scientists around the world. Most of its $47-billion US budget last year funded&nbsp;research that&nbsp;the agency deemed&nbsp;could "enhance health, lengthen life, reduce illness and disability."&nbsp; That includes work&nbsp;being done by Canadian researchers, who received over $40 million US of funding last year.Now there's confusion. On Jan. 21, the Trump administration imposed a communication freeze until Feb. 1&nbsp;for federal health officials. At the NIH, that meant&nbsp;key meetings that decide which scientific research to fund were cancelled, with no word on when they would be rescheduled.&nbsp;&nbsp;This week, an NIH webpage on grants and funding, a dashboard for researchers, announced unspecified changes that will affect "research project grants, fellowships and training grants" submitted on or after Jan. 25.&nbsp;Adding to the chaos: in a separate move, the administration also froze hundreds of billions of dollars in federal grants, loans and aid Monday,&nbsp;before reversing course Wednesday.&nbsp;&nbsp;All this is leaving many scientists — including those in Canada — unsure of the future of their work.Canadian Steffanie Strathdee moved to the U.S. in 1998 and receives NIH funding for her HIV prevention research. She is awaiting word on a new grant submission for $12 million US,, and a meeting scheduled with the NIH next week to adjudicate about it is up in the air."When I opened my computer and saw that NIH dollars were frozen, I was stunned," Strathdee said.Strathdee is a professor at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. The research involves following large groups of people who use drugs over time to study HIV and hepatitis C. Some of her work includes studies in Canada with people who use drugs to inform prevention and treatment in the U.S., Canada and beyond.&nbsp;Strathdee said most researchers she knows have already been affected by the temporary freezes on meetings, travel, communication and hiring at the NIH.&nbsp;Nathan Spreng of the department of neurology and neurosurgery at Montreal's McGill University aims to better understand brain aging. If research like Spreng's is underfunded it could delay the development of future treatments. (Alison Northcott/CBC)"At the very best scenario, we're facing a significant funding delay, and that means that the livelihoods of my staff and my students, both in Canada and the U.S., are being affected."Future consequences?Researchers working at Canadian universities are also anxious about the lack of clarity.&nbsp;Nathan Spreng is the James McGill Professor&nbsp;in the department of neurology and neurosurgery at McGill University in Montreal, where he studies how the brain changes as we get older. The NIH has funded his research into loneliness, brain aging and Alzheimer's disease.&nbsp;Research like Spreng's, if underfunded, could delay the development of future treatments."The consequences of this are just real human suffering," Spreng said. "There are a number of diseases and injuries that are not well treated at the moment. Absent this kind of funding, these people will just continue to suffer."NIH funding contributed to the development of all but two of 356 drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2010 and 2019, a 2023 article in JAMA Health Forum suggests.WATCH |&nbsp;Funding, but also information sharing, at stake if U.S. leaves WHO:&nbsp;Spreng said that the main concern right now within the scientific community is about&nbsp;NIH study sections, expert-led panels who rank grant proposals for funding.&nbsp;"It's not going to be felt immediately," Spreng said. "It's going to take a number of years for a kind of cumulative impact to emerge, but across the board, what we'll see are fewer treatments, fewer innovations in medicine and the persistence of ill health."Science community feeling a chillAn exception, according to a memo first reported on Monday by Stat, a U.S.-based health and medical news site, allows people enrolled in clinical trials of potential medications to travel to the study sites.But ongoing confusion about impact on the wider NIH research funding continues."It is really putting a freeze on science," and the chill is being felt throughout the science community, said Jim Woodgett, a cancer researcher at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute at Toronto's Sinai Health and the Terry Fox Research Institute.Jim Woodgett's lab focus includes the causes and treatment of breast cancer and liver cancer. He said details of NIH research funding seem to change by the second. ( Craig Chivers/CBC)"We don't know a lot about the details, and they seem to be changing every second," he said. "I think that uncertainty actually is adding to the crisis."&nbsp;Woodgett notes the Canadian Institutes for Health Research, the main funder of medical research in this country,&nbsp;has a budget&nbsp;of about $1.4 billion. Since 2016, the Government of Canada invested $22 billion on science and research initiatives. For comparison, the NIH alone spends more than double that every year — over $47 billion&nbsp;US or $67 billion in Canadian dollars.&nbsp;Strathdee, the HIV scientist, said the uncertainty with U.S. funding opens the door for Canada to increase research funding and attract top American scientists —&nbsp;or bring Canadians back home.&nbsp;"This is an opportunity for not brain drain, but brain gain," Strathdee said. "I'm just one of many people that want to come back home and have never given up on my collaborations in Canada."A spokesperson for the federal minister of innovation, science and industry&nbsp;told CBC News that the government is&nbsp;watching the developments around&nbsp;science and research funding in the U.S. closely.&nbsp;Strathdee, who currently commutes between San Diego and Toronto, is hedging her bets.&nbsp;"If things continue to erode in the United States and it's a deliberate erosion of the public health infrastructure, then I'll be revisiting my decision about where I'm going to put the rest of my time in my career."

  • Six people charged as Peel police investigate butter thefts totalling more than $60k

    Peel Regional Police say six people have been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into large-scale butter and ghee thefts in the area.