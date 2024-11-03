UN chief hails ‘remarkable courage’ of Irish soldier killed in Lebanon in 2022

David Young, PA
·3 min read

The “remarkable courage” of an Irish soldier killed in Lebanon almost two years ago undoubtedly saved the lives of three of his comrades, the Secretary General of the United Nations has told his family.

Antonio Guterres said Private Sean Rooney was a “courageous and fearless” soldier who, despite sustaining fatal wounds, attempted to drive his armoured jeep away from a crowd of attackers.

The 24-year-old, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed when a convoy of Irish troops serving with a UN peacekeeping force was ambushed and fired upon in December 2022.

Cop28 summit
Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres paid tribute to Pte Rooney (PA)

The shooting happened near the town of Al-Aqbiya in the south of Lebanon, a stronghold of Hezbollah.

Pte Rooney, from the 121 Infantry Battalion of the Defence Forces, was killed while Trooper Shane Kearney, 22, from Co Cork, was badly wounded.

They had been serving in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) when the attack happened.

UN chief Mr Guterres hailed the actions of Pte Rooney in a bravery commendation sent to his mother Natasha McCloskey last year.

The family has decided to make the letter public now as they continue to press the UN to make crucial reports linked to the soldier’s death available to his inquest.

A preliminary inquest hearing at Dublin District Coroner’s Court earlier this year was told that issues had arisen around restrictions on the disclosure of information from the UN.

The court heard that the UN had carried out reports which had not yet been made available to the inquest. These include an investigation carried out on the ground as well as a subsequent UN board of inquiry report.

The hearing was told there had also been a report 10 months prior to the incident that raised concerns about the integrity of the UN vehicles involved.

Mr Guterres said Pte Rooney showed ‘remarkable courage’ under fire (McCloskey family/PA)
Mr Guterres said Pte Rooney showed ‘remarkable courage’ under fire (McCloskey family/PA)

The next scheduled hearing of the inquest is in January.

In the letter to Mrs McCloskey, Mr Guterres wrote: “On behalf of the United Nations, I wish to express my profound appreciation for the remarkable courage in the face of the extraordinary risks that Private Sean Cormac Rooney took on December 14 2022, in his capacity as Driver and Gunner of the 121 Irish Infantry Battalion in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

“Private Rooney’s courage and selflessness reflect the best tradition of the United Nations. Despite being fatally wounded, he tried very hard to extricate the vehicle he was driving from an extremely dangerous environment which undoubtedly saved the lives of three other occupants of the vehicle. His brave action serves as an example to all his comrades in the 121 Irish Infantry Battalion and in the Unifil.

“I wish to use this opportunity to again express my deep condolences to you, as well as to family members and friends of Private Rooney. He gave his life to fulfil the ideals of the United Nations. Benefiting from the service of such a courageous and fearless soldier is an honour for any organisation and country. His supreme sacrifice will not be forgotten, and he will always be in our hearts.

“I hereby commend and thank Private Rooney for his exemplary courage.”

In regard to the investigation into the shooting, Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tanaiste Micheal Martin have both raised concern about “slow progress” in Lebanese court proceedings into the matter.

One of the suspects who was arrested over the killing was released on bail last year due to a medical condition while Mr Harris has expressed frustration that other suspects remain at large.

Latest Stories

  • Opinion: This Is Why I Am Releasing The Epstein-Trump Tapes: Michael Wolff

    Starting in the Summer of 2016 and then through the first year of the Trump administration, as I wrote my book Fire and Fury about the first months of the Trump White House, I spoke periodically to Trump’s longtime and now estranged friend, Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein, of course, would go on to be branded as among the world’s most famous sexual predators and, in 2019, died, most likely a suicide, under federal indictment and as a prisoner in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, a federal pr

  • 'Weekend Update': Michael Che Spots X-Rated Reason Why Trump Wants To Be President Again

    Che and co-host Colin Jost mocked the GOP nominee over his wild act with a microphone stand at a campaign rally.

  • Harrison Ford makes presidential endorsement days before 2024 election

    The Indiana Jones actor took the opportunity to speak out despite ‘never really wanting to talk’ about politics

  • Elon Musk’s Mom Suggests She May Break Voting Laws

    Elon Musk’s mom Musk stunned Fox News host Neil Cavuto when she appeared to suggest that she would visit polling stations in New York to recast several votes in the coming election. The Canadian-born dietitian used her appearance on the conservative news channel to hit out at voting systems in New York, where you don’t need to provide ID to vote—but you do need to be registered. Cavuto quoted her “Dark MAGA” X post from last month criticizing voter counting across different states.

  • Donald Trump's Childhood Home Suffers Ironic Fate, According To Report

    The Queens, New York, house where the former president lived in early childhood now stinks for a very specific reason.

  • 'I'm Done!': Conservative Columnist Quits Washington Post After Livestream Meltdown

    Hugh Hewitt removed his earpiece and stormed off a Post live show amid a discussion about Donald Trump's rhetoric.

  • 'Daily Show' Exposes Fox News' Double Standards After Trump's Wobbly Moment

    "The Daily Show" took Fox News' commentary about Hillary Clinton's health in 2016 and played it alongside footage of Trump’s recent garbage truck stumble.

  • Frantic Aides Narrowly Stopped Trump Calling His Rival Appalling Slur

    Donald Trump has long had a penchant for nicknaming his political adversaries, coining the phrases Sleepy Joe, Crooked Hillary, and Ron DeSanctimonious. But one Trump moniker for President Joe Biden allegedly went beyond the former president’s typical antagonism. The Republican presidential nominee, who has repeatedly referred to Biden as Sleepy Joe, Slow Joe, and Crooked Joe, wanted to add “Retarded Joe Biden” to his nickname arsenal, a new report by The Atlantic claims. “The guy’s a retard. He

  • Michael Keaton buries Trump in message to voters ahead of election: ‘He’s not one of you’

    ‘Is that how your mother and father raised you? I don’t think so’ Keaton said in a clip on Instagram

  • 'Trump Alleged Shooter' sends letter to Palm Beach Post

    Two weeks after prosecutors flagged Ryan Routh's desire to contact the media, The Palm Beach Post received a letter from 'Trump Alleged Shooter.'

  • Nate Silver: ‘Cheating’ Pollsters Are Putting ‘Finger on the Scale’

    Polling data expert Nate Silver slammed election forecasts showing a close race between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump across several states. Silver accused many pollsters of “herding” to ensure their predictions aren’t too far off from other predictions. “In fact, I kind of trust pollsters less, they all, every time a pollster [says] ‘Oh, every state is just +1, every single state’s a tie,’ No! You’re f---ing herding! You’re cheating! You’re cheating!” said Silver during

  • People Who Cut Off Loved Ones Due To Differing Political Opinions Are Sharing Their Final Straws, And It's Truly Upsetting

    "To this day, she still believes all those wild conspiracy theories and has never apologized for how she acted while I was sick."

  • Trump Raged at Daily Beast Revelation That Campaign Boss Got $22 Million

    Donald Trump considered firing his campaign manager Chris LaCivita after a bombshell report by the Daily Beast enraged the former president in the final stretch of his 2024 White House bid. Sources told The Atlantic allegations that LaCivita had pocketed $22 million from his work on the Trump campaign and related super PACs, left Trump “fuming” and feeling like the story “made him look like a fool.” The Beast’s story, published on Oct. 15, reportedly fueled the GOP presidential nominee‘s paranoi

  • Bill Maher Reluctantly Makes His Last Minute Case for Kamala Harris

    Bill Maher personally addressed undecided voters on Friday night, giving them one clear reason why they should lend their vote to Kamala Harris. In a defiant monologue on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, the host talked about everything from the economy, SpaceX and Christmas. But ultimately, Maher begged undecided voters to go for the Democrats next week to avoid “the rule of a mad king.”

  • Anderson Cooper Makes Cheeky Dig At Trump After JD Vance's 'Normal Gay Guy' Comment

    Vance claimed that he and Trump could win the "normal gay guy vote" — and people are confused.

  • If Harris loses, it won’t be due to gender or race. This will be the main reason | Opinion

    Are some voters reluctant to back a biracial woman? Sure. But for others, her gender and race are a plus. And there’s a bigger factor. | Opinion

  • Hugh Hewitt Resigns as WaPo Columnist After Snowflake Meltdown

    Conservative columnist Hugh Hewitt resigned from The Washington Post on Friday, shortly after exiting a stormy livestream debate. Hewitt’s is the latest resignation to rock the Post but this time unexpectedly from the right. It shows Jeff Bezos‘ crisis isn’t easing up but instead hitting both sides of the political divide–although Hewitt did not resign in protest at the paper’s owner censoring its endorsement of Kamala Harris. Instead, Hewitt walked off the Post‘s show “First Look,” with liberal

  • James Carville predicts swing states will break together

    James Carville, David Axelrod, and Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds weigh in on whether Trump or Harris have an easier path to 270.

  • Who Has Donald Trump Threatened With Death or Violence? A Short List

    Last month, Donald Trump said America has two enemies—“the outside enemy” and “the enemy from within.” The latter, he asserted, is the “more dangerous” of the two, continuing ominously that the threat could be neutralized, if he were president, by the US military. That remark hardly exists in isolation. The former president’s often-inflammatory rhetoric has taken an increasingly violent turn in the run-up to his face-off against Kamala Harris. Critics have, more loudly and consistently than ever

  • Hugh Hewitt storms off Washington Post live show

    Conservative radio host and political pundit Hugh Hewitt stormed off a Washington Post live event Friday after an argument over former President Trump’s rhetoric on election integrity ahead of Tuesday’s election. “Is it me or does it seem like Donald Trump is laying the groundwork for contesting the election?” Post host Jonathan Capehart asked Ruth…