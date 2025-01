CBC

WARNING: This story contains details of intimate partner violence and may affect those who have experienced it or know someone who has.Natalie Brown sat down one day to search the Food Network for a recipe. But another website starting with "F" popped up immediately — Fetlife, a Canadian social networking site for people interested in fetishism — and on it, she found a video she didn't know existed of herself engaged in a sexual act. "I was so humiliated. I felt stupid, I felt embarrassed, I fel