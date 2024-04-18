UN chief says Middle East is on a 'knife-edge'

STORY: "The Middle East is on a precipice. Recent days have seen a perilous escalation – in words and deeds. One miscalculation, one miscommunication, one mistake, could lead to the unthinkable – a full-scale regional conflict that would be devastating for all involved – and for the rest of the world," Guterres said.

The 15-member council is scheduled to vote later on Thursday on a draft resolution that recommends to the 193-member U.N. General Assembly that "the State of Palestine be admitted to membership of the United Nations," diplomats said.

A council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the U.S., Britain, France, Russia or China to pass. Diplomats say the measure could have the support of up to 13 council members, which would force the U.S. to use its veto.