UN chief welcomes aid commitments by new Syrian authorities

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher met with the commander of Syria's new administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and newly appointed Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir on Monday to discuss scaling up humanitarian assistance in the country.

Following Fletcher's meeting, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that he welcomed the caretaker government's commitment to protect civilians, including humanitarian workers.

"I also welcome their agreement to grant full humanitarian access through all border crossings; cut through bureaucracy over permits and visas for humanitarian workers; ensure the continuity of essential government services, including health and education; and engage in genuine and practical dialogue with the wider humanitarian community," Guterres said.

Syria's Bashar al-Assad was ousted after insurgent forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham swept through Syria in a lightning offensive, ending more than 50 years of iron-fisted rule by his family.

Guterres called on the international community to rally behind the Syrian people as they "seize the opportunity to build a better future." The United Nations says seven in 10 people in Syria continue to need humanitarian aid.

Fletcher also plans to visit Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

