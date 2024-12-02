UN top court opens landmark hearings on climate protection guidelines

view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) during a hearing as part of South Africa's request on a Gaza ceasefire in The Hague, on May 24, 2024.

The United Nations' top court will start unprecedented hearings on Monday aimed at setting legal guidelines for how countries should protect the planet against climate change and help vulnerable nations combat its devastating impact.

Representatives from Vanuatu and other low-lying at-risk islands in the Pacific Ocean will open marathon proceedings at the International Court of Justice at 10:00 am (0900 GMT) before a 15-judge panel.

Over the course of the next two weeks, more than 100 countries and organisations will make submissions on the topic, the highest number ever before the Hague-based court.

Activists hope that the opinion from the ICJ's judges will have far-reaching legal consequences in the fight against climate change.

Others fear the UN-backed request for a non-binding advisory opinion will have limited impact -- and it could take the UN's highest court months, or even years, to deliver.

The hearings at the scenic Peace Palace come days after a bitterly negotiated climate deal at the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution last year that referred two key climate questions to the international judges.

