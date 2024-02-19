At UN court, Palestinians demand 'immediate' end to Israeli occupation: Live updates

Israel's occupation of the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem denies Palestinians the right of self-determination, is illegal and must be brought to an “immediate, unconditional and total” end, the Palestinian foreign minister told the U.N.'s top court Monday.

"No aid (to Israel). No assistance. No complicity. No contribution to forcible actions. No money, no arms, no trade," Riyad al-Maliki told the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands. "All U.N. Member States are obliged by law to end Israel’s presence on the territory of Palestine.”

The hearings are part of a legal inquiry sought by the U.N. General Assembly for an advisory opinion into the Israeli 57-year occupation and refusal to comply with overwhelming global support for a two-state solution. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government argues that it must retain control of security over the territories because Palestinian political leaders have vowed to destroy Israel. Netanyahu points to the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas-led militants, who killed 1,200 people and seized more than 250 hostages before retreating back to Gaza.

"Israel ... has transformed the Gaza Strip into an impoverished enclave, a strangled, besieged, bombarded community, isolated and severed from the West Bank and East Jerusalem," al-Maliki told the court. "Its leaders have declared that Israel will be sovereign over all the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea and made this formal government policy.”

More than 50 countries are expected to testify during the weeklong hearing. Israel likely will provide a written rebuttal. Judges could take months to issue a non-binding opinion.

Pro-Palestinians demonstrators wave flags as they protest outside the United Nations' highest court during historic hearings in The Hague, Netherlands, on Feb. 19, 2024.

International Court of Justice orders Is to take steps to prevent Gaza death and destruction

Developments:

∎ Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz declared Brazilian President Luiz Lula de Silva "persona non grata" in Israel until he apologizes for accusing Israel of genocide and comparing its actions to Adolf Hitler’s campaign to exterminate Jewish people. Hamas issued a statement thanking de Silva for his "accurate description of what our people are exposed to and revealing the enormity" of Israel's crimes in Gaza.

Story continues

∎ Houthi rebels said they shot down a U.S. drone and that a cargo ship they attacked in the Gulf of Aden appeared ready to sink. U.S. Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the drone. The U.K.'s Maritime Trade confirmed that the crew of the Rubymar had abandoned ship and said military authorities were providing assistance.

Netanyahu's strong rebuke: Calls Brazil leader 'antisemite' for Holocaust comparison

Hamas says 6,000 militants have been killed

A Hamas official said Monday that 6,000 of its fighters have died in the war, about half the number Israel claims to have killed. The officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Hamas remains prepared for a long war.

Also Monday, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza reported that29,092 Palestinians have been killed and 69,028 have been wounded since the war began. The ministry numbers don't differentiate between combatants and civilians, but the ministry says more than 70% of the casualities are women and children.

Israel announced the death of Staff Sgt. Simon Shlomov, 20, raising its military death toll since the war began to 235.

Qatari leader warns that cease-fire talks are 'not very promising'

Qatar' Prime Minister's prime minister criticized Netanyahu for asking Qatar officials to pressure Hamas into freeing Israeli hostages. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani added that talks toward a cease-fire and long-term peace deal were "not very promising."

Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. have spearheaded the talks, and authorities in the three nations have generally kept public comments on the talks positive. But on Monday Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari described Netanyahu's request as "nothing but a new attempt by him to delay and prolong the war for reasons that have become clear to everyone.” Al-Ansari accused Netanyahu of acting solely for the purpose of escaping his "personal political crises" in Israel.

"We ask him to focus on the course of negotiations in a way that serves the security of the region and ends the ongoing tragedy of continuing war, instead of issuing such statements whenever that suits his narrow political agenda," Al-Ansari said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Palestinians plead case before UN court