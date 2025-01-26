UN experts decry arrest of pro-Palestinian American journalist in Switzerland

Reuters
GENEVA - U.N. human rights experts and activists on Sunday condemned the arrest of an American, pro-Palestinian journalist in the Swiss city of Zurich, saying it raised concerns about freedom of speech.

Ali Abunimah, the executive director of online publication Electronic Intifada which calls itself "Palestine's weapon of mass instruction", was arrested by Swiss police on Saturday afternoon ahead of a speech in Zurich, the organisation said in a statement.

Swiss police confirmed that a 53-year-old American had been arrested, citing an entry ban, and said further measures under its immigration law were being considered.

UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan called it "shocking news" and urged Switzerland to investigate and release him in a post on X.

"The climate surrounding freedom of speech in Europe is becoming increasingly toxic, and we should all be concerned," said Francesca Albanese, U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Territories.

Pro-Palestinian advocacy group Swiss Action for Human Rights launched a petition to release Abunimah on Sunday. The U.S. mission in Bern could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva; Editing by Christina Fincher)

