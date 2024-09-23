UN nations endorse a 'Pact of the Future,' challenging leaders to turn promises into actions
The U.N. General Assembly has approved a blueprint to bring the world’s increasingly divided nations together to tackle 21st-century challenges.
A pro-Trump wellness influencer and a suburban Democrat share a conspiracy theory - how did it spread so far?
A letter to the editor of The Fresno Bee reports a study that looked at the work habits of the chief executives.
According to South Korea intelligence, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un ordered executions of local officials following catastrophic flooding. CNN’s Will Ripley reports.
Donald Trump's running mate went after the media and continued to take aim at the community rocked by his racist lie.
The star NY Magazine Washington correspondent is on leave pending a third-party investigation
The GOP nominee wrote that the media mogul wanted to “crawl under a table” when she spoke with the vice president.
Allan Lichtman told USA TODAY his 2024 choice set off an "avalanche." Here's why he thinks Americans love political predictions.
On CNN’s State of the Union, CNN Political Commentator Kate Bedingfield, CNN Political Commentator Jamal Simmons, and Republican strategists Erin Perrine and Brad Todd discuss new national polling showing Harris leading Trump and the controversy engulfing the North Carolina gubernatorial race.
The Ukrainian military said that 2,000 tons of munitions, including some from North Korea, had arrived at the depot before the strike.
A local Ohio elections board says the county sheriff's department will not be used for election security following a social media post by the sheriff saying people with Kamala Harris yard signs should have their addresses recorded so that immigrants can be sent to live with them if the Democratic vice president wins the November election. In a statement on the Portage County Democrats' Facebook page, county board of elections chair Randi Clites said members voted 3-1 Friday to remove the sheriff's department from providing security during in-person absentee voting.
Former NYPD Chief Bill Bratton on bid former President Trump “good luck” regarding the former president’s pledge to expel millions of migrants in the largest deportation program in American history. “Former President Trump is talking about deporting 10 million to 15 million people. Good luck with that one … I spent enough time in Latin…
A former chief spokesperson for Gazprom, the Russian state-owned energy giant, is fighting in Ukraine - against Russia - and has just ditched his Russian passport for a Ukrainian one.
Former President Trump said during a campaign event in North Carolina on Saturday that he would recognize the Lumbee Tribe if he was elected for a second term. “The Lumbee Tribe has been wrongfully denied federal recognition for more than a century,” Trump said while campaigning in Wilmington, N.C., suggesting 100 years wasn’t “that long.”…
In any presidential election, different states are impacted in different ways depending on the winner. That will hold true in the 2024 presidential election as well. Some states will likely get an...
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said Sunday that Vice President Harris should prove she’s a gun owner by telling Americans “what type of gun she has.” “Well, look, I don’t think anyone believes that Kamala Harris is a gun owner,” Comer said on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” with anchor Maria Bartiromo. “But if she is,…
Former President Donald Trump told two fictional stories about Oprah Winfrey on Saturday – one of them new, another he has been telling for at least 11 years.