Netanyahu condemns US for allowing UN ceasefire vote to pass

US abstained from the vote

Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the US for a “clear departure” from its policy on the war in Gaza, after it allowed the UN to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Members of the UN Security Council passed the first ceasefire resolution since the start of the war on Monday, with the support of 14 of the council’s 15 members.

All previous motions for a ceasefire have been blocked by permanent members of the council, including a US-led motion last week that was blocked by Russia and China.

Despite calls from Israel to veto the latest motion in New York on Monday, the US abstained from the resolution and allowed it to pass.

In response to the vote Mr Netanyahu cancelled a trip by Israeli officials to Washington to discuss alternatives to his planned Rafah offensive, which the US opposes.

“Regrettably, the United States did not veto the new resolution, which calls for a ceasefire that is not contingent on the release of hostages,” Mr Netanyahu said.

“This constitutes a clear departure from the consistent US position in the Security Council since the beginning of the war.”

‘Israel will not cease the fire’

John Kirby, the White House’s national security coordinator, said the Biden administration was “disappointed” the meetings would not go ahead.

“We’re very disappointed that they will not be coming to Washington DC to allow us to have a fulsome conversation with them about viable alternatives to going in on the ground in Rafah,” he said.

He said the US had chosen to abstain because it hoped for a ceasefire in Gaza, but would have preferred for the resolution to also condemn Hamas.

The UK and other permanent members of the council, including Russia and China, voted in favour.

The resolution calls for a ceasefire for the month of Ramadan, the immediate and release of hostages held by Hamas and “the urgent need to expand the flow” of aid into Gaza.

Relations between Washington and the government of Mr Netanyahu have soured as the death toll has risen in Gaza.

Joe Biden, the US president, has publicly called for Israel to cancel plans to launch a ground invasion of Rafah, in the south of Gaza.

Israeli officials have refused, arguing that the offensive is necessary to eliminate Hamas.

The UN resolution is not binding but increases pressure on Israel to end the war.

In an angry tweet, Israel’s foreign minister said his country would not abide by the resolution.

“Israel will not cease the fire,” Israel Katz said. “We will destroy Hamas and continue to fight until the last hostage returns home.”

The UK’s ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward, said Britain would have preferred for the resolution to explicitly condemn Hamas.

“We regret that this resolution has not condemned the terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October,” she said.

A Downing Street spokesman added: “We have long called for an immediate humanitarian pause or temporary ceasefire leading to a sustainable ceasefire, which is what this resolution calls for, and that is why the UK voted in favour of it.

“We of course recognise that Israel continues to deal with the aftermath of the brutal attacks on 7 October and innocent hostages continue to be held by Hamas.

“Israel has a right to defend itself and ensure that such an attack can never happen again. But far too many Palestinian civilians are also being killed and a humanitarian catastrophe is a clear and present risk.

“This resolution sends a clear message on the need for all hostages to be released and for aid to be scaled up.”