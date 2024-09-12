UN Security Council extends arms embargo on Darfur only in Sudan

The UN Security Council on Wednesday extended an arms embargo on Sudan's Darfur region for another year, after experts said it had been regularly violated amid the ongoing civil war, including by the United Arab Emirates.

In a resolution adopted unanimously, the Council extended until 12 September 2025 the sanctions regime in place since 2005, which is aimed solely at Darfur.

That includes individual sanctions (asset freezes and a travel ban) on three people, and an arms embargo.

The "people of Darfur continue to live in danger and desperation and despair. This adoption sends an important signal to them that the international community remains focused on their plight," said deputy US ambassador Robert Wood.

Though sanctions do not apply to the whole country, their renewal "will restrict the movement of arms into Darfur and sanction individuals and entities contributing to or complicit in destabilising activities in Sudan," he said.

Ongoing conflict

More than 16 months of war between rival Sudanese generals has killed tens of thousands of people and triggered what the United Nations calls the world's worst internal displacement crisis.

Sudan at 'cataclysmic breaking point' amid multiple crises, UN warns

The war pits the army under Sudan's de facto leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the RSF, led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

